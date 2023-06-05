2023 RBC Canadian Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 RBC Canadian Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 RBC Canadian Open: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

2023 RBC Canadian Open preview

The Canadian Open is a grand tournament, and the field is pretty decent with Rory McIlroy headlining. A lot of the European guys are here this week, which makes for a unique spin on it.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 RBC Canadian Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy might be figuring out some things, but his wedge game was just atrocious on Sunday at Muirfield Village.

2. Justin Rose: I really like where Rose's game is, and he's fresh after taking a week off following Colonial.

3. Corey Conners: The long skid for Canadians in their national championship will eventually come to an end, and Conners could be the guy to do it.

4. Tyrrell Hatton: There's no way I'm betting Hatton this week at his price, but he's a great fantasy pick.

5. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has never won in the United States, and he might find hismelf a loophole on the PGA Tour win by doing it in Canada.

6. Shane Lowry: Lowry has been in the top 16 in his last two, major-like starts, which may portend better for next week in Los Angeles.

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been erratic this spring, with a win and a good finish last week, as well as some clunkers.

8. Sahith Theegala: Theegala has been piling up money on the PGA Tour, though he's had three middling finishes in a row.

9. Sam Burns: Burns burnt me on a missed-cut bet this week, proving he is more than adept enough to learn about a venue. Consider me impressed.

10. Cameron Young: Something isn't right with Cam Young's game at the moment, so maybe he can find it this week.