2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This is a challenging tournament because the pro-am format leads to a lot of slow golf for the first three days. The weather can be tricky, and the greens are small at the host course, Pebble Beach. You have to find a guy comfortable with the whole thing that is the Clambake and is playing well.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

Joel Dahmen: I would have been all over Dahmen last week, but he WD'd from Torrey, so he's a great pick here instead.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth almost fell off a cliff here before, but he's also played this event very well.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick's added length from 2022 doesn't help him a ton here, but he's an elite player in the field.

Seamus Power: Seamus travels well anywhere, and I might go with him here before Tommy Tables, who would be my other pick.

My pick this week is Joel Dahmen. I'm going to take a chance this week.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks