2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the third full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a tough watch on the first three days that is difficult to predict. The length of rounds, the pro-am and the tricky courses make it all a challenge that a winner has to embrace.
We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are only seven top-50 players in the field this week.
Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick are betting favorites
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick, who come into the week at +900 betting odds. These two are clearly the class of the field and kind of similar as players.
Viktor Hovland is 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Tom Hoge is at 13-to-1, while Maverick McNealy is at 20-to-1.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first looks
Tom Hoge is going to be a play for me this week. He's playing well and likes the event.
Joel Dahmen would have been a great bomb play last week had he not WD'd, but he's been on a tremendous run of late.
Ben Griffin hasn't missed a cut since the Fortinet and has given himself a few looks at wins.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jordan Spieth
|900
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|900
|Viktor Hovland
|1100
|Tom Hoge
|1800
|Maverick McNealy
|2000
|Seamus Power
|2200
|Andrew Putnam
|2500
|Justin Rose
|2500
|Keith Mitchell
|2800
|Joel Dahmen
|3300
|Matt Kuchar
|3300
|Alex Smalley
|4000
|Denny Mccarthy
|4000
|Taylor Moore
|4000
|Taylor Pendrith
|4000
|Thomas Detry
|4000
|Ben Griffin
|5000
|Nick Hardy
|5000
|David Lipsky
|5500
|Dean Burmester
|5500
|Nick Taylor
|6000
|Scott Stallings
|6000
|Trey Mullinax
|6000
|Robby Shelton
|6500
|Davis Riley
|6600
|Kevin Kisner
|6600
|Lanto Griffin
|6600
|Brendon Todd
|7000
|Ryan Palmer
|7000
|S.H. Kim
|7000
|Will Gordon
|7000
|Beau Hossler
|7500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|7500
|Matthew NeSmith
|7500
|Russell Knox
|7500
|Troy Merritt
|7500
|Greyson Sigg
|8000
|Joseph Bramlett
|8000
|Justin Suh
|8000
|Kurt Kitayama
|8000
|Webb Simpson
|8000
|Kevin Streelman
|9000
|Nate Lashley
|9000
|Ben Taylor
|10000
|Byeong Hun An
|10000
|Callum Tarren
|10000
|Danny Willett
|10000
|Scott Piercy
|10000
|Garrick Higgo
|11000
|Adam Long
|12500
|Brandon Wu
|12500
|Dylan Frittelli
|12500
|Harry Higgs
|12500
|Kevin Yu
|12500
|Mark Hubbard
|12500
|Matthias Schwab
|12500
|Sam Stevens
|12500
|Charley Hoffman
|15000
|Doug Ghim
|15000
|Erik Barnes
|15000
|Matti Schmid
|15000
|MJ Daffue
|15000
|Seung Yul Noh
|15000
|Adam Schenk
|16000
|Harry Hall
|16000
|Aaron Baddeley
|17500
|Ben Silverman
|17500
|Justin Lower
|17500
|Kevin Tway
|17500
|Luke Donald
|17500
|Marcel Siem
|17500
|Peter Malnati
|17500
|Andrew Novak
|20000
|Cameron Percy
|20000
|Chesson Hadley
|20000
|Harrison Endycott
|20000
|Lucas Glover
|20000
|Ryan Moore
|20000
|Vaughn Taylor
|20000
|Zecheng Dou
|20000