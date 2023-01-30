2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the third full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a tough watch on the first three days that is difficult to predict. The length of rounds, the pro-am and the tricky courses make it all a challenge that a winner has to embrace.

2023 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are only seven top-50 players in the field this week.

Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick are betting favorites

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick, who come into the week at +900 betting odds. These two are clearly the class of the field and kind of similar as players.

Viktor Hovland is 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Tom Hoge is at 13-to-1, while Maverick McNealy is at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first looks

Tom Hoge is going to be a play for me this week. He's playing well and likes the event.

Joel Dahmen would have been a great bomb play last week had he not WD'd, but he's been on a tremendous run of late.

Ben Griffin hasn't missed a cut since the Fortinet and has given himself a few looks at wins.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner