2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
01/30/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the third full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a tough watch on the first three days that is difficult to predict. The length of rounds, the pro-am and the tricky courses make it all a challenge that a winner has to embrace.

We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are only seven top-50 players in the field this week.

Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick are betting favorites

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick, who come into the week at +900 betting odds. These two are clearly the class of the field and kind of similar as players.

Viktor Hovland is 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Tom Hoge is at 13-to-1, while Maverick McNealy is at 20-to-1.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first looks

Tom Hoge is going to be a play for me this week. He's playing well and likes the event.

Joel Dahmen would have been a great bomb play last week had he not WD'd, but he's been on a tremendous run of late.

Ben Griffin hasn't missed a cut since the Fortinet and has given himself a few looks at wins.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jordan Spieth 900
Matt Fitzpatrick 900
Viktor Hovland 1100
Tom Hoge 1800
Maverick McNealy 2000
Seamus Power 2200
Andrew Putnam 2500
Justin Rose 2500
Keith Mitchell 2800
Joel Dahmen 3300
Matt Kuchar 3300
Alex Smalley 4000
Denny Mccarthy 4000
Taylor Moore 4000
Taylor Pendrith 4000
Thomas Detry 4000
Ben Griffin 5000
Nick Hardy 5000
David Lipsky 5500
Dean Burmester 5500
Nick Taylor 6000
Scott Stallings 6000
Trey Mullinax 6000
Robby Shelton 6500
Davis Riley 6600
Kevin Kisner 6600
Lanto Griffin 6600
Brendon Todd 7000
Ryan Palmer 7000
S.H. Kim 7000
Will Gordon 7000
Beau Hossler 7500
Erik Van Rooyen 7500
Matthew NeSmith 7500
Russell Knox 7500
Troy Merritt 7500
Greyson Sigg 8000
Joseph Bramlett 8000
Justin Suh 8000
Kurt Kitayama 8000
Webb Simpson 8000
Kevin Streelman 9000
Nate Lashley 9000
Ben Taylor 10000
Byeong Hun An 10000
Callum Tarren 10000
Danny Willett 10000
Scott Piercy 10000
Garrick Higgo 11000
Adam Long 12500
Brandon Wu 12500
Dylan Frittelli 12500
Harry Higgs 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Mark Hubbard 12500
Matthias Schwab 12500
Sam Stevens 12500
Charley Hoffman 15000
Doug Ghim 15000
Erik Barnes 15000
Matti Schmid 15000
MJ Daffue 15000
Seung Yul Noh 15000
Adam Schenk 16000
Harry Hall 16000
Aaron Baddeley 17500
Ben Silverman 17500
Justin Lower 17500
Kevin Tway 17500
Luke Donald 17500
Marcel Siem 17500
Peter Malnati 17500
Andrew Novak 20000
Cameron Percy 20000
Chesson Hadley 20000
Harrison Endycott 20000
Lucas Glover 20000
Ryan Moore 20000
Vaughn Taylor 20000
Zecheng Dou 20000

