2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is this week, and the PGA Tour moves toward the Monterey for the last multi-course event for a while.

Historically, this tournament has been difficult to win because of the slower rounds and the pro-am nature of the competition. To win this tournament, you absolutely have to buy into what's going around you.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tom Hoge: Hoge almost has to be the play this week. He's been great throughout the fall and obviously has good history here.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth nearly went off a cliff here, but that's the kind of guy he is. He embraces this grind of a week.

3. Seamus Power: Power's game seems to travel well from anywhere, and he should handle the seaside golf great.

4. Viktor Hovland: We love Hovland at tropical resort courses. This obviously isn't that, but it is a resort course?

5. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick hasn't played too frequently this year, but he's been hanging round leaderboards most of the fall play he had.

6. Maverick McNealy: He's shown out well here, and he plays great golf this time of year.

7. Kevin Kisner: I tend to underrate Kisner, and his lack of distance most weeks kills him. It shouldn't this week.

8. Joel Dahmen: Dahmen WD'd from Torrey last week, so that's obviously a concern, but his results have been strong well back into the fall.

9. Ben Griffin: Griffin hasn't missed a cut since the first event of the season, and he's had a couple of good looks at wins.

10. Andrew Putnam: A lot of folks are going to like Putnam this week, and for good reason. He flies under the radar but is playing great golf.