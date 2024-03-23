2024 Valspar Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Tampa area this week for the annual Valspar Championship, and Sunday's final round is shaping up to be a great one on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The 2024 Valspar Championship format features a field of 152 professionals competing in the final event of the Florida Swing.
After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
The 2024 Valspar Championship final round starts at 7:35 a.m. local time -- or 7:35 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:50 p.m. local time -- or 1:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day. Keith Mitchell and Seamus Power go off together in that final group.
The Valspar Championship winner's share is $1,512,000 from the tournament purse, and there are 500 FedEx Cup points and 50.6 Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.
2024 Valspar Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2024 Valspar Championship final round on TV starting at 11 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, moving to NBC at 3 p.m.
Viewers can watch the 2024 Valspar Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.
2024 Valspar Championship tee times for Round 4
All times local and Eastern
|TIME
|PLAYERS
|7:35 a.m.
|Bronson Burgoon
|7:40 a.m.
|Harry Hall, Chan Kim
|7:49 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim
|7:58 a.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
|8:07 a.m.
|Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti
|8:16 a.m.
|David Skinns, Parker Coody
|8:25 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup
|8:34 a.m.
|Callum Tarren, Ben Martin
|
|8:43 a.m.
|Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork
|8:52 a.m.
|Carson Young, Mac Meissner
|9:01 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
|9:15 a.m.
|Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim
|9:24 a.m.
|Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink
|9:33 a.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak
|9:42 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia
|9:51 a.m.
|Max Greyserman, Justin Suh
|
|10:00 a.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel
|10:10 a.m.
|Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie
|10:20 a.m.
|Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune
|10:30 a.m.
|Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan
|10:40 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
|10:55 a.m.
|Hayden Springer, Eric Cole
|11:05 a.m.
|Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki
|11:15 a.m.
|Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
|11:25 a.m.
|Jorge Campillo, Hayden Buckley
|11:35 a.m.
|Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty
|11:45 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman
|11:55 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Michael Kim
|12:05 p.m.
|Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin
|12:15 p.m.
|Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry
|12:30 p.m.
|K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace
|12:40 p.m.
|Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges
|
|12:50 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
|1:00 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy
|1:10 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey
|1:20 p.m.
|Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ
|1:30 p.m.
|Cameron Young, Brendon Todd
|1:40 p.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati
|1:50 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power