2024 Valspar Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Valspar Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

March 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Cameron Young
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Tampa area this week for the annual Valspar Championship, and Sunday's final round is shaping up to be a great one on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The 2024 Valspar Championship format features a field of 152 professionals competing in the final event of the Florida Swing.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

The 2024 Valspar Championship final round starts at 7:35 a.m. local time -- or 7:35 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:50 p.m. local time -- or 1:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day. Keith Mitchell and Seamus Power go off together in that final group.

The Valspar Championship winner's share is $1,512,000 from the tournament purse, and there are 500 FedEx Cup points and 50.6 Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.

2024 Valspar Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 Valspar Championship final round on TV starting at 11 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, moving to NBC at 3 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Valspar Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Valspar Championship tee times for Round 4

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME PLAYERS
7:35 a.m. Bronson Burgoon
7:40 a.m. Harry Hall, Chan Kim
7:49 a.m. Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim
7:58 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
8:07 a.m. Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti
8:16 a.m. David Skinns, Parker Coody
8:25 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup
8:34 a.m. Callum Tarren, Ben Martin
8:43 a.m. Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork
8:52 a.m. Carson Young, Mac Meissner
9:01 a.m. Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
9:15 a.m. Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim
9:24 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink
9:33 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak
9:42 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia
9:51 a.m. Max Greyserman, Justin Suh
10:00 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel
10:10 a.m. Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie
10:20 a.m. Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune
10:30 a.m. Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan
10:40 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
10:55 a.m. Hayden Springer, Eric Cole
11:05 a.m. Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki
11:15 a.m. Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:25 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Hayden Buckley
11:35 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty
11:45 a.m. Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman
11:55 a.m. Scott Stallings, Michael Kim
12:05 p.m. Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin
12:15 p.m. Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry
12:30 p.m. K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace
12:40 p.m. Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges
12:50 p.m. Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
1:00 p.m. Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy
1:10 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey
1:20 p.m. Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ
1:30 p.m. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd
1:40 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati
1:50 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.