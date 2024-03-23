2024 Valspar Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Tampa area this week for the annual Valspar Championship, and Sunday's final round is shaping up to be a great one on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The 2024 Valspar Championship format features a field of 152 professionals competing in the final event of the Florida Swing.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

The 2024 Valspar Championship final round starts at 7:35 a.m. local time -- or 7:35 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:50 p.m. local time -- or 1:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day. Keith Mitchell and Seamus Power go off together in that final group.

The Valspar Championship winner's share is $1,512,000 from the tournament purse, and there are 500 FedEx Cup points and 50.6 Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.

2024 Valspar Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 Valspar Championship final round on TV starting at 11 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, moving to NBC at 3 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Valspar Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Valspar Championship tee times for Round 4

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort