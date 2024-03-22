2024 Valspar Championship streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 2024 Valspar Championship marks the 13th 2024 event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Valspar Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from the Tampa area.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with NBC Sports airing the final two rounds. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

The field includes Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele and more as part of a 152-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2024 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 2-6 p.m. Eastern.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

Here are the 2024 Valspar Championship TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2024 Valspar Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 21: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 22: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 23: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, March 24: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on NBC

2024 Valspar Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 21

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Friday, March 22

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 24