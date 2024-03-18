Where is Innisbrook Resort and the 2024 Valspar Championship located?

Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course is home to the 2024 Valspar Championship and its Snake Pit, one of the most recognizable stretches of golf holes on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world. It's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Tampa-area course has some of the most lauded holes on the PGA Tour.

Not only is Innisbrook Resort an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its Valspar Championship.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Innisbrook Resort is located.

Where is Innisbrook Resort located?

Innisbrook Resort is located in a town called Palm Harbor, Fla. A lot of fans think Innisbrook Resort is in the city of Tampa proper, but it's in the nearby town -- at least as far as addresses go. To give a better idea of its location relative to Tampa, Innisbrook Resort is northwest of Tampa, which sits as the biggest city in the western coast of Florida.

Innisbrook Resort sits close but not on the Atlantic coast, in between Palm Harbor and Holiday, Fla.

Neighboring towns to Palm Harbor include Clearwater, Dunedin and Tampa.

Which airports are near Innisbrook Resort?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Innisbrook Resort is Tampa, the Tampa International Airport (TPA) is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airport to Innisbrook Resort.

What other famous golf courses are near Innisbrook Resort?

Innisbrook Resort is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Innisbrook Resort has four courses on property, and then there are a variety of golf courses in the area otherwise, including Wentworth Golf Club and Cypress Run Golf Club.