2024 Valspar Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Valspar Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla.

The 2024 Valspar Championship field is 152 players.

The Valspar Championship field is made up of a variety of players, with this full-field event featuring 19 of the top 50 in the world.

Valspar Championship format

The Valspar Championship format is a 72-hole event. The 152 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties, per PGA Tour cut rules. All players who make the field and make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Valspar Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points.

Valspar Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Valspar Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17 and then 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.