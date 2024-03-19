2024 Valspar Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 Valspar Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

March 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
The 2024 Valspar Championship purse is set for $8.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,512,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Valspar Championship field is headed by Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Taylor Moore is the prior champion.

The 155-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla.

This is the 12th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 53 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060

2024 Valspar Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Valspar Championship purse?

The 2024 Valspar Championship purse is $8.4 million.

How much is the 2024 Valspar Championship winner's share?

The 2024 Valspar Championship winner's share is $1,512,000.

What is the 2024 Valspar Championship field size?

The 2024 Valspar Championship field features 155 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Valspar Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Valspar Championship to the top 65 and ties.

