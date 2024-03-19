The 2024 Valspar Championship purse is set for $8.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,512,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Valspar Championship field is headed by Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Taylor Moore is the prior champion.

The 155-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla.

This is the 12th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 53 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2024 Valspar Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060

2024 Valspar Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Valspar Championship purse? The 2024 Valspar Championship purse is $8.4 million.

How much is the 2024 Valspar Championship winner's share? The 2024 Valspar Championship winner's share is $1,512,000.

What is the 2024 Valspar Championship field size? The 2024 Valspar Championship field features 155 players.