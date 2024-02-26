Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches history, results and past winners
February 26, 2024
Golf News Net
The Honda Classic logo
The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is the PGA Tour's Palm Beach area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches became a PGA Tour event in 1972, known then as Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic. It originally was associated with the actor and comedian, as events often were back in the day.

The event took on added prestige when Jack Nicklaus won in consecutive years in 1977 and 1978. In the late 2000s, the tournament went to another level when Tiger Woods moved to the area and made it his hometown event.

In recent memory, the tournament has been sort of hosted by Nicklaus, with hospitals and children's charities bearing his name benefiting from the event.

Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with two each.

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches format

The Honda Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Honda Classic host courses

  • 2007–present: PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion Course)
  • 2003–2006: Country Club at Mirasol
  • 1997–2002: TPC at Heron Bay
  • 1992–1995: Weston Hills Golf and C.C.
  • 1984–1991, 1996: TPC Eagle Trace
  • 1972–1983: Inverrary Country Club (East Course)

The Honda Classic past sponsors

The Honda Classic has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

  • Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic: 1972
  • Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic: 1973
  • Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: 1974-1980
  • American Motors Inverrary Classic: 1981
  • Honda Inverrary Classic: 1981-1983
  • The Honda Classic: 1984-2023
  • Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches: 2024-present

The Honda Classic history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Chris Kirk 266 −14 PO $1,512,000
2022 Sepp Straka 270 −10 1 $1,444,000
2021 Matt Jones 268 −12 5 $1,260,000
2020 Im Sung-jae 274 −6 1 $1,260,000
2019 Keith Mitchell 271 −9 1 $1,224,000
2018 Justin Thomas 272 −8 PO $1,188,000
2017 Rickie Fowler 268 −12 4 $1,152,000
2016 Adam Scott 271 −9 1 $1,098,000
2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) 274 −6 PO $1,098,000
2014 Russell Henley 272 −8 PO $1,080,000
2013 Michael Thompson 271 −9 2 $1,080,000
2012 Rory McIlroy 268 −12 2 $1,026,000
2011 Rory Sabbatini 271 −9 1 $1,026,000
2010 Camilo Villegas 267 −13 5 $1,008,000
2009 Yang Yong-eun 271 −9 1 $1,008,000
2008 Ernie Els 274 −6 1 $990,000
2007 Mark Wilson 275 −5 PO $990,000
2006 Luke Donald 276 −12 2 $990,000
2005 Pádraig Harrington 274 −14 PO $990,000
2004 Todd Hamilton 276 −12 1 $900,000
2003 Justin Leonard 264 −24 1 $900,000
2002 Matt Kuchar 269 −19 2 $630,000
2001 Jesper Parnevik 270 −18 1 $576,000
2000 Dudley Hart 269 −19 1 $522,000
1999 Vijay Singh 277 −11 2 $468,000
1998 Mark Calcavecchia (2) 270 −18 3 $324,000
1997 Stuart Appleby 274 −14 1 $270,000
1996 Tim Herron 271 −17 4 $234,000
1995 Mark O'Meara 275 −9 1 $216,000
1994 Nick Price 276 −8 1 $198,000
1993 Fred Couples 207[a] −9 PO $198,000
1992 Corey Pavin 273 −15 PO $198,000
1991 Steve Pate 279 −9 3 $180,000
1990 John Huston 282 −6 2 $180,000
1989 Blaine McCallister 266 −22 4 $144,000
1988 Joey Sindelar 276 −12 2 $126,000
1987 Mark Calcavecchia 279 −9 3 $108,000
1986 Kenny Knox 287 −1 1 $90,000
1985 Curtis Strange 275 −13 PO $90,000
1984 Bruce Lietzke 280 −8 PO $90,000
1983 Johnny Miller (2) 278 −10 2 $72,000
1982 Hale Irwin 269 −19 1 $72,000
1981 Tom Kite 274 −14 1 $54,000
1980 Johnny Miller 274 −14 2 $54,000
1979 Larry Nelson 274 −14 3 $54,000
1978 Jack Nicklaus (2) 276 −12 1 $50,000
1977 Jack Nicklaus 275 −13 5 $50,000
1976 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1975 Bob Murphy 273 −15 1 $52,000
1974 Leonard Thompson 278 −10 1 $52,000
1973 Lee Trevino 279 −9 1 $52,000
1972 Tom Weiskopf 278 −10 1 $52,000

