2021 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/21/2021 at 6:26 pm
The 2021 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Jones, who ran away with a five-shot win at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jones fired a final round of 2-under 68 to run away with the tournament. He finished on 12-under 268, matching the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s 49-year history.

Brandon Hagy, who was one of the last alternates to get into the field, finished in solo second on his 30th birthday.

Chase Seiffert, Brendan Steele, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley all finished tied for third place on 6-under total.

Jones won the $1,260,000 winner’s share of the $7,000,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Jones earned 34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Jones also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Texas next week with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, while the opposite-field Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship is in the Dominican Republic.

2021 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Jones -13 61 70 69 67 267 $1,260,000
2 Brandon Hagy -7 69 62 76 66 273 $763,000
T3 Chase Seiffert -6 67 74 69 64 274 $320,600
T3 Brendan Steele -6 73 65 71 65 274 $320,600
T3 Denny McCarthy -6 68 65 74 67 274 $320,600
T3 Russell Henley -6 64 69 73 68 274 $320,600
T3 C.T. Pan -6 67 72 65 70 274 $320,600
T8 Adam Hadwin -5 72 65 70 68 275 $190,750
T8 Camilo Villegas -5 69 65 72 69 275 $190,750
T8 Zach Johnson -5 67 68 70 70 275 $190,750
T8 Sungjae Im -5 68 68 69 70 275 $190,750
T8 Sam Ryder -5 69 63 72 71 275 $190,750
T13 Kevin Chappell -4 66 70 75 65 276 $125,417
T13 Adam Scott -4 69 67 72 68 276 $125,417
T13 Steve Stricker -4 66 71 70 69 276 $125,417
T13 Robert Streb -4 69 66 70 71 276 $125,417
T13 Cameron Tringale -4 67 68 69 72 276 $125,417
T13 Aaron Wise -4 64 64 75 73 276 $125,417
T19 Michael Thompson -3 71 66 73 67 277 $82,950
T19 Harry Higgs -3 68 67 74 68 277 $82,950
T19 John Huh -3 68 70 70 69 277 $82,950
T19 Harold Varner III -3 71 65 71 70 277 $82,950
T19 Lucas Glover -3 71 66 69 71 277 $82,950
T19 Stewart Cink -3 71 64 70 72 277 $82,950
T25 Joaquin Niemann -2 69 67 73 69 278 $54,950
T25 Phil Mickelson -2 71 68 69 70 278 $54,950
T25 Chris Kirk -2 68 71 67 72 278 $54,950
T25 Roger Sloan -2 71 69 66 72 278 $54,950
T25 Brice Garnett -2 71 64 70 73 278 $54,950
T30 Chase Koepka -1 69 69 74 67 279 $45,850
T30 Jhonattan Vegas -1 71 68 69 71 279 $45,850
T30 Keegan Bradley -1 69 69 67 74 279 $45,850
T33 Tyler McCumber E 70 69 70 71 280 $39,900
T33 Cameron Davis E 66 71 70 73 280 $39,900
T33 Sepp Straka E 68 70 69 73 280 $39,900
T36 Nate Lashley 1 68 71 74 68 281 $29,785
T36 Satoshi Kodaira 1 70 71 71 69 281 $29,785
T36 Matthew NeSmith 1 70 68 73 70 281 $29,785
T36 Mackenzie Hughes 1 68 72 71 70 281 $29,785
T36 Tom Lewis 1 74 66 71 70 281 $29,785
T36 Adam Schenk 1 72 66 72 71 281 $29,785
T36 Kevin Streelman 1 69 67 73 72 281 $29,785
T36 Will Gordon 1 67 69 72 73 281 $29,785
T36 Vincent Whaley 1 73 67 68 73 281 $29,785
T36 Shane Lowry 1 67 66 74 74 281 $29,785
T46 Talor Gooch 2 72 69 72 69 282 $19,070
T46 Pat Perez 2 72 69 71 70 282 $19,070
T46 Brian Gay 2 71 67 73 71 282 $19,070
T46 Mark Hubbard 2 68 73 69 72 282 $19,070
T46 Lucas Herbert 2 70 69 70 73 282 $19,070
T46 Alexander Noren 2 71 68 69 74 282 $19,070
T46 J.B. Holmes 2 69 67 67 79 282 $19,070
T53 Scott Harrington 3 66 67 79 71 283 $16,478
T53 Keith Mitchell 3 69 69 74 71 283 $16,478
T53 Jason Dufner 3 68 68 75 72 283 $16,478
T53 Charl Schwartzel 3 70 69 71 73 283 $16,478
T53 Jim Herman 3 70 71 69 73 283 $16,478
T58 Jimmy Walker 4 69 68 77 70 284 $15,960
T58 Ryan Armour 4 70 71 66 77 284 $15,960
T60 D.J. Trahan 5 68 71 76 70 285 $15,540
T60 Beau Hossler 5 71 70 72 72 285 $15,540
T60 William McGirt 5 69 69 72 75 285 $15,540
T60 Erik van Rooyen 5 70 70 69 76 285 $15,540
64 Ted Potter Jr. 6 70 71 74 71 286 $15,190
T65 Rickie Fowler 7 70 68 78 71 287 $14,980
T65 Stephen Stallings Jr. 7 71 70 70 76 287 $14,980
T67 Bronson Burgoon 10 69 70 78 73 290 $14,700
T67 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 10 70 71 75 74 290 $14,700

