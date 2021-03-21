2021 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Jones, who ran away with a five-shot win at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jones fired a final round of 2-under 68 to run away with the tournament. He finished on 12-under 268, matching the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s 49-year history.

Brandon Hagy, who was one of the last alternates to get into the field, finished in solo second on his 30th birthday.

Chase Seiffert, Brendan Steele, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley all finished tied for third place on 6-under total.

Jones won the $1,260,000 winner’s share of the $7,000,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Jones earned 34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Jones also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Texas next week with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, while the opposite-field Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship is in the Dominican Republic.

2021 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details