2023 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who earns the PGA Tour win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
In the final round, Chris Kirk and Eric Cole wound up tied together at 14-under 266 after Kirk's second shot found the water on the par-5 18th and Cole was unable to get up-and-down from off the green for a winning birdie.
In the playoff, Kirk was forced to lay up after his tee shot, then hitting his 100-yard third shot to 6 inches for a tap-in birdie that turned out to be the winner after Cole lipped out his birdie putt that would have forced another extra hole.
Kirk won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.
The Honda Classic recap notes
Kirk earned approximately 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Kirk also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.
A total of 80 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2023 Puerto Rico Open.
2023 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Chris Kirk
|-14
|69
|62
|66
|69
|266
|$1,512,000
|2
|Eric Cole
|-14
|67
|66
|66
|67
|266
|$915,600
|3
|Tyler Duncan
|-12
|67
|67
|68
|66
|268
|$579,600
|4
|Ryan Gerard
|-10
|69
|63
|71
|67
|270
|$411,600
|T5
|Ben Martin
|-9
|69
|64
|70
|68
|271
|$288,120
|T5
|Sepp Straka
|-9
|69
|68
|66
|68
|271
|$288,120
|T5
|Ben Taylor
|-9
|67
|65
|69
|70
|271
|$288,120
|T5
|Shane Lowry
|-9
|68
|68
|65
|70
|271
|$288,120
|T5
|Justin Suh
|-9
|66
|64
|70
|71
|271
|$288,120
|T10
|Dylan Wu
|-8
|71
|68
|67
|66
|272
|$220,500
|T10
|David Lingmerth
|-8
|69
|68
|68
|67
|272
|$220,500
|T12
|Zach Johnson
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|67
|273
|$186,900
|T12
|Cameron Percy
|-7
|69
|68
|66
|70
|273
|$186,900
|T14
|Brandon Wu
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|65
|274
|$136,500
|T14
|Jim Herman
|-6
|71
|70
|67
|66
|274
|$136,500
|T14
|Lee Hodges
|-6
|71
|69
|67
|67
|274
|$136,500
|T14
|Stephan Jaeger
|-6
|71
|69
|67
|67
|274
|$136,500
|T14
|Adrian Meronk
|-6
|67
|69
|70
|68
|274
|$136,500
|T14
|Kramer Hickok
|-6
|71
|68
|66
|69
|274
|$136,500
|T14
|Ryan Brehm
|-6
|67
|74
|64
|69
|274
|$136,500
|T21
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|64
|275
|$88,116
|T21
|MJ Daffue
|-5
|74
|67
|68
|66
|275
|$88,116
|T21
|Ben Griffin
|-5
|69
|71
|66
|69
|275
|$88,116
|T21
|Robby Shelton
|-5
|73
|67
|66
|69
|275
|$88,116
|T21
|Byeong Hun An
|-5
|70
|65
|67
|73
|275
|$88,116
|T26
|Min Woo Lee
|-4
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|$65,100
|T26
|Scott Harrington
|-4
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|$65,100
|T26
|Harrison Endycott
|-4
|72
|65
|71
|68
|276
|$65,100
|T29
|Aaron Wise
|-3
|69
|72
|70
|66
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Kevin Chappell
|-3
|72
|68
|69
|68
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Carson Young
|-3
|65
|70
|73
|69
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Dylan Frittelli
|-3
|71
|65
|72
|69
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Brett Drewitt
|-3
|71
|70
|67
|69
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Danny Willett
|-3
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Garrick Higgo
|-3
|75
|66
|66
|70
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Andrew Novak
|-3
|69
|68
|69
|71
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|William McGirt
|-3
|73
|66
|67
|71
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Kevin Roy
|-3
|72
|68
|66
|71
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Davis Riley
|-3
|71
|67
|67
|72
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Chesson Hadley
|-3
|69
|66
|69
|73
|277
|$46,426
|T29
|Matt Wallace
|-3
|67
|68
|69
|73
|277
|$46,426
|T42
|Mark Hubbard
|-2
|69
|71
|70
|68
|278
|$28,188
|T42
|Will Gordon
|-2
|68
|71
|70
|69
|278
|$28,188
|T42
|Sungjae Im
|-2
|67
|71
|70
|70
|278
|$28,188
|T42
|Taylor Pendrith
|-2
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$28,188
|T42
|Adam Schenk
|-2
|67
|68
|71
|72
|278
|$28,188
|T42
|Billy Horschel
|-2
|65
|73
|68
|72
|278
|$28,188
|T42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-2
|68
|71
|67
|72
|278
|$28,188
|T49
|Akshay Bhatia
|-1
|71
|65
|74
|69
|279
|$20,944
|T49
|Zac Blair
|-1
|71
|70
|69
|69
|279
|$20,944
|T49
|Jimmy Walker
|-1
|74
|65
|69
|71
|279
|$20,944
|T49
|Erik Barnes
|-1
|72
|67
|69
|71
|279
|$20,944
|T49
|Trevor Werbylo
|-1
|70
|71
|67
|71
|279
|$20,944
|T49
|Adam Svensson
|-1
|70
|66
|69
|74
|279
|$20,944
|T55
|Joseph Bramlett
|E
|65
|73
|74
|68
|280
|$19,404
|T55
|Brandon Matthews
|E
|69
|69
|71
|71
|280
|$19,404
|T55
|Tano Goya
|E
|68
|66
|73
|73
|280
|$19,404
|T55
|Kelly Kraft
|E
|71
|66
|70
|73
|280
|$19,404
|T55
|Brice Garnett
|E
|69
|64
|70
|77
|280
|$19,404
|T60
|Kyle Stanley
|1
|68
|73
|71
|69
|281
|$18,732
|T60
|Padraig Harrington
|1
|72
|68
|69
|72
|281
|$18,732
|T60
|Matthias Schwab
|1
|75
|66
|67
|73
|281
|$18,732
|T63
|Anders Albertson
|2
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|Pierceson Coody
|2
|66
|75
|71
|70
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|Kevin Tway
|2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|Vincent Norrman
|2
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|Seonghyeon Kim
|2
|68
|73
|70
|71
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|Trace Crowe
|2
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|Ryan Armour
|2
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|$17,808
|T63
|J.T. Poston
|2
|73
|68
|69
|72
|282
|$17,808
|T71
|J.B. Holmes
|3
|69
|70
|74
|70
|283
|$16,884
|T71
|Bill Haas
|3
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$16,884
|T71
|Augusto Núñez
|3
|70
|70
|69
|74
|283
|$16,884
|T74
|Jason Dufner
|4
|68
|70
|73
|73
|284
|$16,296
|T74
|Trevor Cone
|4
|71
|70
|70
|73
|284
|$16,296
|T74
|Harry Hall
|4
|68
|70
|71
|75
|284
|$16,296
|T74
|Webb Simpson
|4
|71
|70
|66
|77
|284
|$16,296
|78
|Tyson Alexander
|6
|70
|70
|75
|71
|286
|$15,876
|79
|Cody Gribble
|7
|71
|70
|73
|73
|287
|$15,708
|80
|Geoff Ogilvy
|9
|68
|73
|73
|75
|289
|$15,540