2023 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/26/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Chris Kirk Getty via Mizuno


The 2023 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who earns the PGA Tour win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

In the final round, Chris Kirk and Eric Cole wound up tied together at 14-under 266 after Kirk's second shot found the water on the par-5 18th and Cole was unable to get up-and-down from off the green for a winning birdie.

In the playoff, Kirk was forced to lay up after his tee shot, then hitting his 100-yard third shot to 6 inches for a tap-in birdie that turned out to be the winner after Cole lipped out his birdie putt that would have forced another extra hole.

Kirk won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Kirk earned approximately 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kirk also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

2023 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chris Kirk -14 69 62 66 69 266 $1,512,000
2 Eric Cole -14 67 66 66 67 266 $915,600
3 Tyler Duncan -12 67 67 68 66 268 $579,600
4 Ryan Gerard -10 69 63 71 67 270 $411,600
T5 Ben Martin -9 69 64 70 68 271 $288,120
T5 Sepp Straka -9 69 68 66 68 271 $288,120
T5 Ben Taylor -9 67 65 69 70 271 $288,120
T5 Shane Lowry -9 68 68 65 70 271 $288,120
T5 Justin Suh -9 66 64 70 71 271 $288,120
T10 Dylan Wu -8 71 68 67 66 272 $220,500
T10 David Lingmerth -8 69 68 68 67 272 $220,500
T12 Zach Johnson -7 68 67 71 67 273 $186,900
T12 Cameron Percy -7 69 68 66 70 273 $186,900
T14 Brandon Wu -6 71 68 70 65 274 $136,500
T14 Jim Herman -6 71 70 67 66 274 $136,500
T14 Lee Hodges -6 71 69 67 67 274 $136,500
T14 Stephan Jaeger -6 71 69 67 67 274 $136,500
T14 Adrian Meronk -6 67 69 70 68 274 $136,500
T14 Kramer Hickok -6 71 68 66 69 274 $136,500
T14 Ryan Brehm -6 67 74 64 69 274 $136,500
T21 Jhonattan Vegas -5 69 72 70 64 275 $88,116
T21 MJ Daffue -5 74 67 68 66 275 $88,116
T21 Ben Griffin -5 69 71 66 69 275 $88,116
T21 Robby Shelton -5 73 67 66 69 275 $88,116
T21 Byeong Hun An -5 70 65 67 73 275 $88,116
T26 Min Woo Lee -4 68 69 73 66 276 $65,100
T26 Scott Harrington -4 69 67 72 68 276 $65,100
T26 Harrison Endycott -4 72 65 71 68 276 $65,100
T29 Aaron Wise -3 69 72 70 66 277 $46,426
T29 Kevin Chappell -3 72 68 69 68 277 $46,426
T29 Carson Young -3 65 70 73 69 277 $46,426
T29 Dylan Frittelli -3 71 65 72 69 277 $46,426
T29 Brett Drewitt -3 71 70 67 69 277 $46,426
T29 Danny Willett -3 69 70 68 70 277 $46,426
T29 Garrick Higgo -3 75 66 66 70 277 $46,426
T29 Andrew Novak -3 69 68 69 71 277 $46,426
T29 William McGirt -3 73 66 67 71 277 $46,426
T29 Kevin Roy -3 72 68 66 71 277 $46,426
T29 Davis Riley -3 71 67 67 72 277 $46,426
T29 Chesson Hadley -3 69 66 69 73 277 $46,426
T29 Matt Wallace -3 67 68 69 73 277 $46,426
T42 Mark Hubbard -2 69 71 70 68 278 $28,188
T42 Will Gordon -2 68 71 70 69 278 $28,188
T42 Sungjae Im -2 67 71 70 70 278 $28,188
T42 Taylor Pendrith -2 69 69 69 71 278 $28,188
T42 Adam Schenk -2 67 68 71 72 278 $28,188
T42 Billy Horschel -2 65 73 68 72 278 $28,188
T42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 68 71 67 72 278 $28,188
T49 Akshay Bhatia -1 71 65 74 69 279 $20,944
T49 Zac Blair -1 71 70 69 69 279 $20,944
T49 Jimmy Walker -1 74 65 69 71 279 $20,944
T49 Erik Barnes -1 72 67 69 71 279 $20,944
T49 Trevor Werbylo -1 70 71 67 71 279 $20,944
T49 Adam Svensson -1 70 66 69 74 279 $20,944
T55 Joseph Bramlett E 65 73 74 68 280 $19,404
T55 Brandon Matthews E 69 69 71 71 280 $19,404
T55 Tano Goya E 68 66 73 73 280 $19,404
T55 Kelly Kraft E 71 66 70 73 280 $19,404
T55 Brice Garnett E 69 64 70 77 280 $19,404
T60 Kyle Stanley 1 68 73 71 69 281 $18,732
T60 Padraig Harrington 1 72 68 69 72 281 $18,732
T60 Matthias Schwab 1 75 66 67 73 281 $18,732
T63 Anders Albertson 2 72 69 71 70 282 $17,808
T63 Pierceson Coody 2 66 75 71 70 282 $17,808
T63 Kevin Tway 2 69 71 71 71 282 $17,808
T63 Vincent Norrman 2 72 69 70 71 282 $17,808
T63 Seonghyeon Kim 2 68 73 70 71 282 $17,808
T63 Trace Crowe 2 72 69 70 71 282 $17,808
T63 Ryan Armour 2 70 69 71 72 282 $17,808
T63 J.T. Poston 2 73 68 69 72 282 $17,808
T71 J.B. Holmes 3 69 70 74 70 283 $16,884
T71 Bill Haas 3 72 68 70 73 283 $16,884
T71 Augusto Núñez 3 70 70 69 74 283 $16,884
T74 Jason Dufner 4 68 70 73 73 284 $16,296
T74 Trevor Cone 4 71 70 70 73 284 $16,296
T74 Harry Hall 4 68 70 71 75 284 $16,296
T74 Webb Simpson 4 71 70 66 77 284 $16,296
78 Tyson Alexander 6 70 70 75 71 286 $15,876
79 Cody Gribble 7 71 70 73 73 287 $15,708
80 Geoff Ogilvy 9 68 73 73 75 289 $15,540

