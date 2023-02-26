2023 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who earns the PGA Tour win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

In the final round, Chris Kirk and Eric Cole wound up tied together at 14-under 266 after Kirk's second shot found the water on the par-5 18th and Cole was unable to get up-and-down from off the green for a winning birdie.

In the playoff, Kirk was forced to lay up after his tee shot, then hitting his 100-yard third shot to 6 inches for a tap-in birdie that turned out to be the winner after Cole lipped out his birdie putt that would have forced another extra hole.

Kirk won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Kirk earned approximately 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kirk also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

2023 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

