2023 Masters Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Masters Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earns his second major-championship win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round, the Spaniard started two shots behind 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka. However, Rahm quickly found the gears, while Koepka faded. Rahm shot 3-under 69 in the last round, finishing on 12-under 276 and earning a four-shot win over two players.

Koepka fell into a tie for second place with 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who tied his career-best Masters round with a closing 65 while paired with Jordan Spieth in Round 4. Between Mickelson and Spieth, the duo shot a best-ball 14-under 58.

Spieth finished tied for fourth place with Patrick Reed and Russell Henley.

Rahm won the $3,240,000 winner's share of the $18,000,000 purse.

Masters Tournament recap notes

Rahm earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which gets him back to No. 1 in the world ranking.

Rahm also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the major level for this event.

A total of 53 (of 88) players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 RBC Heritage.

2023 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

