2023 Masters Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured Masters

2023 Masters Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 7, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Masters Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earns his second major-championship win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round, the Spaniard started two shots behind 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka. However, Rahm quickly found the gears, while Koepka faded. Rahm shot 3-under 69 in the last round, finishing on 12-under 276 and earning a four-shot win over two players.

Koepka fell into a tie for second place with 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who tied his career-best Masters round with a closing 65 while paired with Jordan Spieth in Round 4. Between Mickelson and Spieth, the duo shot a best-ball 14-under 58.

Spieth finished tied for fourth place with Patrick Reed and Russell Henley.

Rahm won the $3,240,000 winner's share of the $18,000,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

Masters Tournament recap notes

Rahm earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which gets him back to No. 1 in the world ranking.

Rahm also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the major level for this event.

A total of 53 (of 88) players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 RBC Heritage.

2023 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -12 65 69 73 69 276 $3,240,000
T2 Phil Mickelson -8 71 69 75 65 280 $1,584,000
T2 Brooks Koepka -8 65 67 73 75 280 $1,584,000
T4 Jordan Spieth -7 69 70 76 66 281 $744,000
T4 Patrick Reed -7 71 70 72 68 281 $744,000
T4 Russell Henley -7 73 67 71 70 281 $744,000
T7 Cameron Young -6 67 72 75 68 282 $580,500
T7 Viktor Hovland -6 65 73 70 74 282 $580,500
9 Sahith Theegala -5 73 70 73 67 283 $522,000
T10 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 70 72 72 70 284 $432,000
T10 Scottie Scheffler -4 68 75 71 70 284 $432,000
T10 Xander Schauffele -4 68 74 71 71 284 $432,000
T10 Collin Morikawa -4 69 69 74 72 284 $432,000
T14 Gary Woodland -3 68 72 73 72 285 $333,000
T14 Patrick Cantlay -3 71 71 68 75 285 $333,000
T16 Tom Kim -2 70 72 74 70 286 $261,000
T16 Sungjae Im -2 71 76 67 72 286 $261,000
T16 Joaquin Niemann -2 71 69 74 72 286 $261,000
T16 Shane Lowry -2 68 72 73 73 286 $261,000
T16 Justin Rose -2 69 71 73 73 286 $261,000
T16 Sam Bennett (a) -2 68 68 76 74 286 $0
T16 Hideki Matsuyama -2 71 70 70 75 286 $261,000
T23 Keegan Bradley -1 70 72 74 71 287 $187,200
T23 Chris Kirk -1 70 74 72 71 287 $187,200
T23 K.H. Lee -1 74 67 74 72 287 $187,200
T26 Tony Finau E 69 74 73 72 288 $147,000
T26 Scott Stallings E 70 77 69 72 288 $147,000
T26 Ryan Fox E 70 71 74 73 288 $147,000
T29 Si Woo Kim 1 73 72 72 72 289 $125,100
T29 Sam Burns 1 68 71 78 72 289 $125,100
T29 Harold Varner III 1 72 71 76 70 289 $125,100
T29 Mackenzie Hughes 1 76 69 74 70 289 $125,100
33 Tommy Fleetwood 3 72 71 74 74 291 $111,600
T34 Tyrrell Hatton 4 71 73 72 76 292 $97,200
T34 Cameron Smith 4 70 72 75 75 292 $97,200
T34 Zach Johnson 4 75 70 74 73 292 $97,200
T34 Talor Gooch 4 72 74 73 73 292 $97,200
T34 J.T. Poston 4 74 72 76 70 292 $97,200
T39 Taylor Moore 5 73 72 70 78 293 $79,200
T39 Abraham Ancer 5 72 71 74 76 293 $79,200
T39 Adam Scott 5 68 74 77 74 293 $79,200
T39 Jason Day 5 67 72 74 80 293 $79,200
T43 Max Homa 6 71 73 72 78 294 $66,600
T43 Harris English 6 71 71 77 75 294 $66,600
T43 Mito Pereira 6 74 70 77 73 294 $66,600
T46 Sepp Straka 7 70 73 74 78 295 $57,600
T46 Séamus Power 7 73 72 73 77 295 $57,600
T48 Thomas Pieters 8 74 73 72 77 296 $50,760
T48 Dustin Johnson 8 71 72 78 75 296 $50,760
T50 Charl Schwartzel 9 74 73 73 77 297 $46,080
T50 Fred Couples 9 71 74 76 76 297 $46,080
52 Billy Horschel 12 73 74 74 79 300 $44,280
53 Keith Mitchell 14 75 71 77 79 302 $43,200

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.