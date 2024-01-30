2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

A field of 80 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first two days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

After the first two rounds, the pro-am will end, and the pros will come together to compete on Pebble Beach Golf Links for the final two rounds. There is no cut for the pro event.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times: Round 2

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round starts at 8:45 a.m. local time -- or 11:45 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees of all two host courses. First-round tee times run through 10:33 a.m. local time -- or 1:33 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific; KEY: PB - Pebble Beach Golf Links, SH - Spyglass Hill

