2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 2
01/30/2024
Golf News Net
The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

A field of 80 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first two days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

After the first two rounds, the pro-am will end, and the pros will come together to compete on Pebble Beach Golf Links for the final two rounds. There is no cut for the pro event.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times: Round 1

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am second round starts at 8:45 a.m. local time -- or 11:45 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees of all two host courses. First-round tee times run through 10:33 a.m. local time -- or 1:33 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 2

All times are Pacific; KEY: PB - Pebble Beach Golf Links, SH - Spyglass Hill, MP - Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)

08:45 a.m. PB 1 Hideki Matsuyama and Buster Posey (6), Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith (8)
08:57 a.m. PB 1 Justin Thomas and Vivek Sankaran (8), Jordan Spieth and Chris Kempczinski (16)
09:09 a.m. PB 1 Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol (10), Taylor Moore and Harris Barton (11)
09:21 a.m. PB 1 Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady (8), Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen (9)
09:33 a.m. PB 1 Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers (4), Byeong Hun An and Neal Elattrache (11)
09:45 a.m. PB 1 Rory Mcllroy and Jeff Rhodes (9), Ludvig Åberg and Dermot Desmond (10)
09:57 a.m. PB 1 Rickie Fowler and Heidi Ueberroth (13), Tommy Fleetwood and Greg Johnson (11)
10:09 a.m. PB 1 Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles (3), Justin Rose and James Gorman (15)
10:21 a.m. PB 1 Viktor Hovland and Chuck Robbins (13), Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban (9)
10:33 a.m. PB 1 Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen (8), Adam Scott and Doug Mackenzie (4)
08:45 a.m. PB 10 Davis Riley and Sean Mitchell (10), Adam Schenk and Patrick Zalupski (12)
08:57 a.m. PB 10 Cam Davis and Josh Kroenke (5), J.T. Poston and Gregg Lemkau (13)
09:09 a.m. PB 10 Tom Hoge and David Solomon (12), Corey Conners and Geoff Yang (8)
09:21 a.m. PB 10 Wyndham Clark and Anthony Noto (13), Jason Day and David Hudson (3)
09:33 a.m. PB 10 Nicolai Hojgaard and Geoff Couch (2), Thomas Detry and Rich Petit (2)
09:45 a.m. PB 10 Andrew Putnam and Nate Taylor (6), Grayson Murray and Hank Plain (10)
09:57 a.m. PB 10 Sam Burns and David Grain (11), Cameron Young and Lal Karsanbhai (16)
10:09 a.m. PB 10 Chris Kirk and David Dorman (11), Brian Harman and Joe Ucuzoglu (16)
10:21 a.m. PB 10 Sepp Straka and Stephen Reyes (4), Lee Hodges and Lee Styslinger III (9)
10:33 a.m. PB 10 Kevin Yu and Julie Wirth (5), Stephan Jaeger and David Gill (6)
08:45 a.m. SH 1 Erik van Rooyen and Dan Rose (6), S.H. Kim and David Kohler (16)
08:57 a.m. SH 1 Nick Hardy and Phillip McCrorie (10), Adam Svensson and Ron Kruszewski (16)
09:09 a.m. SH 1 Patrick Rodgers and Rick Wurster (6), Harris English and Jonathan Vander Ark (9)
09:21 a.m. SH 1 Si Woo Woo and Thomas Laffont (6), Brandon Wu and Annesley MacFarlane (9)
09:33 a.m. SH 1 Alex Noren and Ernesto Bertarelli (4), J.J. Spaun and George Solich (8)
09:45 a.m. SH 1 Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh (16), Taylor Montgomery and Donald Harrison (6)
09:57 a.m. SH 1 Eric Cole and Todd Penegor (8), Denny McCarthy and Jeff McElfresh (10)
10:09 a.m. SH 1 Kurt Kitayama and Ping Duan (8), Sam Ryder and Michael McCarthy (0)
10:21 a.m. SH 1 Tom Kim and Jin Roy Ryu (12), Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde (11)
10:33 a.m. SH 1 Mark Hubbard and BJ Jenkins (12), Alex Smalley and Charlie Allen (6)
08:45 a.m. SH 10 Lucas Glover and Fred Perpall (8), Seamus Power and Herb Allen (7)
08:57 a.m. SH 10 Collin Morikawa and Stuart Francis (4), Tony Finau and Ryan Smith (3)
09:09 a.m. SH 10 Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still (10), Matt Kuchar and Steve Young (13)
09:21 a.m. SH 10 Nick Dunlap and Joe Kernen (12), Xander Schauffele and Steve Squeri (11)
09:33 a.m. SH 10 Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot (1), Peter Malnati and Murray Demo (4)
09:45 a.m. SH 10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nikesh Arora (10), Hayden Buckley and Jamie Sahara (10)
09:57 a.m. SH 10 Russell Henley and Andrew Wilson (8), Brendon Todd and Pat Battle (4)
10:09 a.m. SH 10 Sungjae Im and Greg Penner (11), Adam Hadwin and Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (6)
10:21 a.m. SH 10 Max Homa and Ryan Lance (9), Maverick McNealy and Condoleezza Rice (16)
10:33 a.m. SH 10 Webb Simpson and Jerry Yang (8), Luke List and Julie Frist (7)

