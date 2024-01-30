2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams

01/30/2024
A picture of Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 80 professionals with 80 amateurs for at least the first two rounds of the tournament.

Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady, Matt Kuchar and Steve Young, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen.

These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the two tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill -- for the first two rounds.

The pro-am ends after two rounds, with the lowest-scoring team in the better net ball of pairs being the winners of the event.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams

Click header to sort; handicap in parentheses

PRO AMATEUR
Ludvig Åberg Dermot Desmond (10)
Byeong Hun An Neal Elattrache (11)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Nikesh Arora (10)
Keegan Bradley Tom Brady (8)
Hayden Buckley Jamie Sahara (10)
Sam Burns David Grain (11)
Patrick Cantlay Egon Durban (9)
Wyndham Clark Anthony Noto (13)
Eric Cole Todd Penegor (8)
Corey Conners Geoff Yang (8)
Cam Davis Josh Kroenke (5)
Jason Day David Hudson (3)
Thomas Detry Rich Petit (2)
Nick Dunlap Joe Kernen (12)
Harris English Jonathan Vander Ark (9)
Tony Finau Ryan Smith (3)
Matthew Fitzpatrick George Still (10)
Tommy Fleetwood Greg Johnson (11)
Rickie Fowler Heidi Ueberroth (13)
Lucas Glover Fred Perpall (8)
Ben Griffin Jim Kavanaugh (16)
Emiliano Grillo Pau Gasol (10)
Adam Hadwin Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (6)
Nick Hardy Phillip McCrorie (10)
Brian Harman Joe Ucuzoglu (16)
Russell Henley Andrew Wilson (8)
Lee Hodges Lee Styslinger III (9)
Tom Hoge David Solomon (12)
Nicolai Hojgaard Geoff Couch (2)
Max Homa Ryan Lance (9)
Beau Hossler Aaron Rodgers (4)
Viktor Hovland Chuck Robbins (13)
Mark Hubbard BJ Jenkins (12)
Mackenzie Hughes Alex Smith (8)
Sungjae Im Greg Penner (11)
Stephan Jaeger David Gill (6)
Tom Kim Jin Roy Ryu (12)
S.H. Kim David Kohler (16)
Chris Kirk David Dorman (11)
Kurt Kitayama Ping Duan (8)
Matt Kuchar Steve Young (13)
Luke List Julie Frist (7)
Peter Malnati Murray Demo (4)
Hideki Matsuyama Buster Posey (6)
Denny McCarthy Jeff McElfresh (10)
Rory Mcllroy Jeff Rhodes (9)
Maverick McNealy Condoleezza Rice (16)
Keith Mitchell Josh Allen (9)
Taylor Montgomery Donald Harrison (6)
Taylor Moore Harris Barton (11)
Collin Morikawa Stuart Francis (4)
Grayson Murray Hank Plain (10)
Alex Noren Ernesto Bertarelli (4)
Matthieu Pavon Pascal Grizot (1)
J.T. Poston Gregg Lemkau (13)
Seamus Power Herb Allen (7)
Andrew Putnam Nate Taylor (6)
Davis Riley Sean Mitchell (10)
Patrick Rodgers Rick Wurster (6)
Justin Rose James Gorman (15)
Sam Ryder Michael McCarthy (0)
Xander Schauffele Steve Squeri (11)
Scottie Scheffler David Abeles (3)
Adam Schenk Patrick Zalupski (12)
Adam Scott Doug Mackenzie (4)
Webb Simpson Jerry Yang (8)
Alex Smalley Charlie Allen (6)
J.J. Spaun George Solich (8)
Jordan Spieth Chris Kempczinski (16)
Sepp Straka Stephen Reyes (4)
Adam Svensson Ron Kruszewski (16)
Nick Taylor Jerry Tarde (11)
Sahith Theegala Shantanu Narayen (8)
Justin Thomas Vivek Sankaran (8)
Brendon Todd Pat Battle (4)
Erik van Rooyen Dan Rose (6)
Si Woo Woo Thomas Laffont (6)
Brandon Wu Annesley MacFarlane (9)
Cameron Young Lal Karsanbhai (16)
Kevin Yu Julie Wirth (5)

