The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 80 professionals with 80 amateurs for at least the first two rounds of the tournament.

Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady, Matt Kuchar and Steve Young, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen.

RELATED: 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field | Pro-Am teams | Tee Times

These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the two tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill -- for the first two rounds.

The pro-am ends after two rounds, with the lowest-scoring team in the better net ball of pairs being the winners of the event.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams

Click header to sort; handicap in parentheses