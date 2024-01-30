The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 80 professionals with 80 amateurs for at least the first two rounds of the tournament.
Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady, Matt Kuchar and Steve Young, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen.
These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the two tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill -- for the first two rounds.
The pro-am ends after two rounds, with the lowest-scoring team in the better net ball of pairs being the winners of the event.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams
Click header to sort; handicap in parentheses
|PRO
|AMATEUR
|Ludvig Åberg
|Dermot Desmond (10)
|Byeong Hun An
|Neal Elattrache (11)
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Nikesh Arora (10)
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Brady (8)
|Hayden Buckley
|Jamie Sahara (10)
|Sam Burns
|David Grain (11)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Egon Durban (9)
|Wyndham Clark
|Anthony Noto (13)
|
|Eric Cole
|Todd Penegor (8)
|Corey Conners
|Geoff Yang (8)
|Cam Davis
|Josh Kroenke (5)
|Jason Day
|David Hudson (3)
|Thomas Detry
|Rich Petit (2)
|Nick Dunlap
|Joe Kernen (12)
|Harris English
|Jonathan Vander Ark (9)
|Tony Finau
|Ryan Smith (3)
|
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|George Still (10)
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Greg Johnson (11)
|Rickie Fowler
|Heidi Ueberroth (13)
|Lucas Glover
|Fred Perpall (8)
|Ben Griffin
|Jim Kavanaugh (16)
|Emiliano Grillo
|Pau Gasol (10)
|Adam Hadwin
|Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (6)
|Nick Hardy
|Phillip McCrorie (10)
|
|Brian Harman
|Joe Ucuzoglu (16)
|Russell Henley
|Andrew Wilson (8)
|Lee Hodges
|Lee Styslinger III (9)
|Tom Hoge
|David Solomon (12)
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Geoff Couch (2)
|Max Homa
|Ryan Lance (9)
|Beau Hossler
|Aaron Rodgers (4)
|Viktor Hovland
|Chuck Robbins (13)
|
|Mark Hubbard
|BJ Jenkins (12)
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Alex Smith (8)
|Sungjae Im
|Greg Penner (11)
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Gill (6)
|Tom Kim
|Jin Roy Ryu (12)
|S.H. Kim
|David Kohler (16)
|Chris Kirk
|David Dorman (11)
|Kurt Kitayama
|Ping Duan (8)
|
|Matt Kuchar
|Steve Young (13)
|Luke List
|Julie Frist (7)
|Peter Malnati
|Murray Demo (4)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Buster Posey (6)
|Denny McCarthy
|Jeff McElfresh (10)
|Rory Mcllroy
|Jeff Rhodes (9)
|Maverick McNealy
|Condoleezza Rice (16)
|Keith Mitchell
|Josh Allen (9)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Donald Harrison (6)
|Taylor Moore
|Harris Barton (11)
|Collin Morikawa
|Stuart Francis (4)
|Grayson Murray
|Hank Plain (10)
|Alex Noren
|Ernesto Bertarelli (4)
|Matthieu Pavon
|Pascal Grizot (1)
|J.T. Poston
|Gregg Lemkau (13)
|Seamus Power
|Herb Allen (7)
|Andrew Putnam
|Nate Taylor (6)
|Davis Riley
|Sean Mitchell (10)
|Patrick Rodgers
|Rick Wurster (6)
|Justin Rose
|James Gorman (15)
|Sam Ryder
|Michael McCarthy (0)
|Xander Schauffele
|Steve Squeri (11)
|Scottie Scheffler
|David Abeles (3)
|Adam Schenk
|Patrick Zalupski (12)
|Adam Scott
|Doug Mackenzie (4)
|Webb Simpson
|Jerry Yang (8)
|Alex Smalley
|Charlie Allen (6)
|J.J. Spaun
|George Solich (8)
|Jordan Spieth
|Chris Kempczinski (16)
|Sepp Straka
|Stephen Reyes (4)
|Adam Svensson
|Ron Kruszewski (16)
|Nick Taylor
|Jerry Tarde (11)
|Sahith Theegala
|Shantanu Narayen (8)
|Justin Thomas
|Vivek Sankaran (8)
|Brendon Todd
|Pat Battle (4)
|Erik van Rooyen
|Dan Rose (6)
|Si Woo Woo
|Thomas Laffont (6)
|Brandon Wu
|Annesley MacFarlane (9)
|Cameron Young
|Lal Karsanbhai (16)
|Kevin Yu
|Julie Wirth (5)