2024 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., from Jan. 25-28, 2024.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in the mainland United States. There are 156 pros in the field, paired for each of the first two days to play a round on both the North Course and the South Course at Torrey Pines before the weekend field consolidates to the South Course for the last two rounds.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Saturday.

The Farmers Insurance Open alternate list has already been set, with Trace Crowe and Blaine Hale, Jr. being the first two players on the list. Max Homa is the defending champion.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field