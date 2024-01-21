2024 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., from Jan. 25-28, 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in the mainland United States. There are 156 pros in the field, paired for each of the first two days to play a round on both the North Course and the South Course at Torrey Pines before the weekend field consolidates to the South Course for the last two rounds.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Saturday.
The Farmers Insurance Open alternate list has already been set, with Trace Crowe and Blaine Hale, Jr. being the first two players on the list. Max Homa is the defending champion.
The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|
|Zac Blair
|Michael Block
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Marcus Byrd
|
|Rafael Campos
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Eric Cole
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Joel Dahmen
|
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Doug Ghim
|Will Gordon
|
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Ryan McCormick
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Adrian Meronk
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Matt NeSmith
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|Seamus Power
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Taiga Semikawa
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Cameron Sisk
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Alejandro Tosti
|Sami Valimaki
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Gary Woodland
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|7
|Max Homa
|12
|Collin Morikawa
|16
|Keegan Bradley
|17
|Sepp Straka
|18
|Jason Day
|20
|Sahith Theegala
|21
|Tony Finau
|27
|Sungjae Im
|28
|Justin Thomas
|29
|Ludvig Åberg
|32
|Ryan Fox
|34
|Emiliano Grillo
|35
|Harris English
|37
|Min Woo Lee
|38
|Eric Cole
|42
|Justin Rose
|43
|Shane Lowry
|44
|Will Zalatoris
|48
|Adam Schenk
|50
|Adrian Meronk