2024 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., from Jan. 25-28, 2024.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in the mainland United States. There are 156 pros in the field, paired for each of the first two days to play a round on both the North Course and the South Course at Torrey Pines before the weekend field consolidates to the South Course for the last two rounds.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Saturday.

The Farmers Insurance Open alternate list has already been set, with Trace Crowe and Blaine Hale, Jr. being the first two players on the list. Max Homa is the defending champion.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Marcus Byrd
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Adrian Meronk
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Matt NeSmith
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Cameron Sisk
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Gary Woodland
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field

RANK PLAYER
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Patrick Cantlay
7 Max Homa
12 Collin Morikawa
16 Keegan Bradley
17 Sepp Straka
18 Jason Day
20 Sahith Theegala
21 Tony Finau
27 Sungjae Im
28 Justin Thomas
29 Ludvig Åberg
32 Ryan Fox
34 Emiliano Grillo
35 Harris English
37 Min Woo Lee
38 Eric Cole
42 Justin Rose
43 Shane Lowry
44 Will Zalatoris
48 Adam Schenk
50 Adrian Meronk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.