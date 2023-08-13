2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Glover won the tournament in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay after both players finished regulation on 15-under 265. In the playoff on the par-4 18th hole, Cantlay went first and found the water with his tee shot. He found the green with this third shot, facing a par putt on the same line and inches closer to the hole than Glover and his birdie putt.

Glover made a simple par, and then Cantlay's putt missed just to the right of the hole to give a second-consecutive win to Glover in as many weeks.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for third place, both a shot out of the playoff.

Glover won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

FedEx St. Jude Championship recap notes

Glover earned 56.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Glover earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 70) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 BMW Championship.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details