2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lucas Glover
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Glover won the tournament in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay after both players finished regulation on 15-under 265. In the playoff on the par-4 18th hole, Cantlay went first and found the water with his tee shot. He found the green with this third shot, facing a par putt on the same line and inches closer to the hole than Glover and his birdie putt.

Glover made a simple par, and then Cantlay's putt missed just to the right of the hole to give a second-consecutive win to Glover in as many weeks.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for third place, both a shot out of the playoff.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Glover won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

FedEx St. Jude Championship recap notes

Glover earned 56.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Glover earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 70) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 BMW Championship.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lucas Glover -15 66 64 66 69 265 $3,600,000
2 Patrick Cantlay -15 68 67 66 64 265 $2,160,000
T3 Rory McIlroy -14 67 66 68 65 266 $1,160,000
T3 Tommy Fleetwood -14 66 66 66 68 266 $1,160,000
5 Taylor Moore -12 66 66 65 71 268 $800,000
T6 Adam Schenk -11 69 66 68 66 269 $584,285
T6 Cam Davis -11 66 67 69 67 269 $584,285
T6 Sungjae Im -11 67 65 69 68 269 $584,285
T6 Russell Henley -11 67 68 67 67 269 $584,285
T6 Jordan Spieth -11 63 68 68 70 269 $584,285
T6 Max Homa -11 68 66 65 70 269 $584,285
T6 Corey Conners -11 67 72 65 65 269 $584,285
T13 Collin Morikawa -10 65 70 67 68 270 $386,667
T13 Sahith Theegala -10 67 68 69 66 270 $386,667
T13 Viktor Hovland -10 72 64 65 69 270 $386,667
T16 Chris Kirk -9 71 67 67 66 271 $310,000
T16 Adam Hadwin -9 67 66 69 69 271 $310,000
T16 Hideki Matsuyama -9 67 69 70 65 271 $310,000
T16 Si Woo Kim -9 68 67 68 68 271 $310,000
T20 Justin Rose -8 76 67 61 68 272 $233,000
T20 Emiliano Grillo -8 65 67 69 71 272 $233,000
T20 Beau Hossler -8 71 67 65 69 272 $233,000
T20 Stephan Jaeger -8 69 65 69 69 272 $233,000
T24 Xander Schauffele -7 66 68 70 69 273 $158,285
T24 J.J. Spaun -7 70 68 68 67 273 $158,285
T24 J.T. Poston -7 66 67 70 70 273 $158,285
T24 Nick Taylor -7 71 68 68 66 273 $158,285
T24 Ben Griffin -7 69 66 68 70 273 $158,285
T24 Tom Kim -7 64 68 69 72 273 $158,285
T24 Andrew Putnam -7 68 67 70 68 273 $158,285
T31 Eric Cole -6 66 70 68 70 274 $116,000
T31 Brian Harman -6 71 68 67 68 274 $116,000
T31 Lee Hodges -6 68 65 72 69 274 $116,000
T31 Cameron Young -6 67 71 69 67 274 $116,000
T31 Sam Ryder -6 68 70 68 68 274 $116,000
T31 Scottie Scheffler -6 67 66 71 70 274 $116,000
T37 Brandon Wu -5 72 70 67 66 275 $88,000
T37 Taylor Montgomery -5 74 66 68 67 275 $88,000
T37 Sam Stevens -5 69 67 73 66 275 $88,000
T37 Byeong Hun An -5 67 68 68 72 275 $88,000
T37 Adam Svensson -5 66 69 70 70 275 $88,000
T37 Jon Rahm -5 73 67 67 68 275 $88,000
T43 Davis Riley -4 75 68 66 67 276 $64,133
T43 Brendon Todd -4 67 70 67 72 276 $64,133
T43 Keegan Bradley -4 67 71 67 71 276 $64,133
T43 Tyrrell Hatton -4 72 67 69 68 276 $64,133
T43 Tom Hoge -4 67 69 73 67 276 $64,133
T43 Keith Mitchell -4 70 68 72 66 276 $64,133
T49 Nick Hardy -3 67 69 71 70 277 $50,533
T49 Aaron Rai -3 66 68 70 73 277 $50,533
T49 Vincent Norrman -3 67 69 69 72 277 $50,533
T52 Kurt Kitayama -2 66 69 69 74 278 $46,400
T52 Jason Day -2 68 72 72 66 278 $46,400
T52 Hayden Buckley -2 67 72 71 68 278 $46,400
T52 Harris English -2 70 71 70 67 278 $46,400
T52 Patrick Rodgers -2 70 72 66 70 278 $46,400
T52 Sam Burns -2 73 70 67 68 278 $46,400
T58 Rickie Fowler -1 70 74 67 68 279 $44,400
T58 Mackenzie Hughes -1 67 68 75 69 279 $44,400
T58 Matt NeSmith -1 69 71 68 71 279 $44,400
T61 Matt Kuchar E 72 71 70 67 280 $43,400
T61 Thomas Detry E 72 64 75 69 280 $43,400
63 Sepp Straka 1 72 73 71 65 281 $42,800
64 Tony Finau 2 67 73 69 73 282 $42,400
65 Alex Smalley 3 70 74 70 69 283 $42,000
T66 Denny McCarthy 4 67 73 70 74 284 $40,800
T66 Wyndham Clark 4 70 76 70 68 284 $40,800
T66 Séamus Power 4 71 73 71 69 284 $40,800
T66 Matt Fitzpatrick 4 73 68 71 72 284 $40,800
T66 Mark Hubbard 4 69 72 71 72 284 $40,800

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.