The 70 PGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs
PGA Tour

The 70 PGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

08/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023-23 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 70 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2023-23 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 70 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

Lucas Glover is the lone player to gain entry to the playoffs through the Wyndham Championship after starting the week well outside the top 100 in the standings.

The players who finish 71st and worse in the regular season standing are going to be able to earn their PGA Tour status for next season through the FedEx Cup Fall, which starts after the playoffs. The format, points system and requirements for those events have not been announced.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

No longer will players ranked 126th through 200th be eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is now just for Korn Ferry Tour players to determine the 30 PGA Tour cards given to season-long points earners.

All players who qualified for the playoffs are guaranteed access to every non-signature or non-designated event in 2024. Players who qualify for the BMW Championship earn entry into every signature or designated event next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

Players who are currently suspended by the PGA Tour have been removed from this list, per PGA Tour rules concerning eligibility.

70 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024 season

RANKING PLAYER
1 Jon Rahm
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Max Homa
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Brian Harman
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Keegan Bradley
9 Rickie Fowler
10 Tony Finau
11 Jason Day
12 Nick Taylor
13 Patrick Cantlay
14 Tom Kim
15 Sepp Straka
16 Xander Schauffele
17 Tyrrell Hatton
18 Si Woo Kim
19 Sam Burns
20 Russell Henley
21 Emiliano Grillo
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Kurt Kitayama
24 Adam Schenk
25 Taylor Moore
26 Tommy Fleetwood
27 Denny McCarthy
28 Chris Kirk
29 Seamus Power
30 Corey Conners
31 Jordan Spieth
32 Sungjae Im
33 Justin Rose
34 Sahith Theegala
35 Lee Hodges
36 Matt Fitzpatrick
37 Byeong Hun An
38 Adam Svensson
39 Brendon Todd
40 Eric Cole
41 Andrew Putnam
42 Harris English
43 Patrick Rodgers
44 Adam Hadwin
45 J.T. Poston
46 Tom Hoge
47 Mackenzie Hughes
48 Cameron Young
49 Lucas Glover
50 Nick Hardy
51 Alex Smalley
52 Thomas Detry
53 Taylor Montgomery
54 Davis Riley
55 Brandon Wu
56 Hayden Buckley
57 Hideki Matsuyama
58 Keith Mitchell
59 Mark Hubbard
60 Matt Kuchar
61 Stephan Jaeger
62 Cam Davis
63 Sam Ryder
64 Sam Stevens
65 Aaron Rai
66 Beau Hossler
67 Matt NeSmith
68 Vincent Norrman
69 J.J. Spaun
70 Ben Griffin

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.