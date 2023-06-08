2023 US Open field: Players, rankings and how to qualify

The 2023 US Open field is getting closer to set with the final deadline to make the field coming with the conclusion of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
The year's second major is played at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.
There will be 156 players in the competition, and there are 24 different ways to earn a spot in the field.
The USGA strives to have most of the field enter through exemptions and approximately a third through qualifying, and that's the case in this year's field, with 63 players in the field through the results of 13 final qualifying events.
Among those entering the field include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick.
2023 US Open field and invitees
- Winners of the last 10 US Opens:: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland
- The leading ten players, and those tying for 10th place, in the 2022 US Open: Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- The winner of the 2022 US Senior Open: Padraig Harrington
- The winner of the 2022 US Amateur (provided they remain an amateur for the US Open): Sam Bennett
- Winners of the 2022 US Junior Amateur and US Mid-Amateur, and the runner-up in the 2022 US Amateur (provided they remain an amateur for the US Open): Ben Carr (a), Ding Wenyi (a), Matthew McClean (a)
- Winners of the last 5 Masters Tournaments: N/A
- Winners of the last 5 PGA Championships: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas
- Winners of the last 5 Open Championships: Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Cam Smith
- Winners of the last 3 The Players Championships: N/A
- The winner of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship: N/A
- All players who qualified and were eligible for the 2022 Tour Championship: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Im Sung-jae, Lee Kyoung-hoon, Joaquín Niemann, J.T. Poston, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Scott Stallings, Sepp Straka, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise, Cameron Young
- Winners of multiple PGA Tour events from the 2022 US Open to the start of the 2023 tournament: Tom Kim
- The top 5 players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May 22 who are not yet exempt: Hayden Buckley, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Putnam, Nick Taylor
- The top player on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour full-season points list: Justin Suh
- The top 2 players on the 2022 DP World Tour Rankings who are not yet exempt as of May 22: Thriston Lawrence, Jordan Smith
- The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai as of May 22 who is not yet exempt: Min Woo Lee
- The top 2 point earners from the DP World Tour-USGA US Open Qualifying Series who are not otherwise exempt: Simon Forsström, Romain Langasque
- The winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship (provided they remain an amateur for the US Open): Aldrich Potgieter (a)
- The winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2022 (provided they remain an amateur for the US Open): N/A
- The individual winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship (provided they remain an amateur for the US Open): N/A
- The winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (provided they remain an amateur for the US Open): Mateo Fernández de Oliveira (a)
- The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 22: Abraham Ancer, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Davis, Jason Day, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Kim Si-woo, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar, Adrian Meronk, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore, Alex Norén, Mito Pereira, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Séamus Power, Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson
- The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking if not otherwise exempt as of June 12: TBD
- Final qualifying winners: Jens Dantorp, Alejandro del Rey, Ross Fisher, Deon Germishuys, David Horsey, Wilco Nienaber, Matthieu Pavon, Gunn Charoenkul, Ryo Ishikawa, Ryutaro Nagano, Austin Eckroat, Sergio García, Brent Grant, Paul Haley II, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Jacob Solomon, Carson Young, Ryan Armour, Ryan Gerard, Vincent Norrman, Barclay Brown (a), Charley Hoffman, Omar Morales (a), David Puig, Preston Summerhays (a), Carlos Ortiz, Austen Truslow, Brendan Valdes (a), J.J. Grey, Kyle Mueller, Gordon Sargent (a), Michael Brennan (a), Sebastián Muñoz, Isaac Simmons (a), Karl Vilips (a), Christian Cavaliere (a), Berry Henson, Andrew Svoboda, Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Paul Barjon, Frankie Capan III, Patrick Cover, Yuto Katsuragawa, Mac Meissner, Olin Browne Jr., Stewart Cink, Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap (a), Nico Echavarría, Luke List, David Nyfjäll, Corey Pereira, Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Streelman, Davis Thompson, Nick Hardy, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Schaake, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu , Jesse Schutte, Alex Yang (a)
Top 50 players in 2023 US Open field
The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the US Open (actually, it's the top 60), with the top 60 from two different points in a three-week span invited to take an exemption. Needless to say, all of the top 50 in the world will play barring injury, like Will Zalatoris.