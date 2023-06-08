2023 US Open field: Players, rankings and how to qualify

The 2023 US Open field is getting closer to set with the final deadline to make the field coming with the conclusion of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

The year's second major is played at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

There will be 156 players in the competition, and there are 24 different ways to earn a spot in the field.

The USGA strives to have most of the field enter through exemptions and approximately a third through qualifying, and that's the case in this year's field, with 63 players in the field through the results of 13 final qualifying events.

Among those entering the field include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

2023 US Open field and invitees

Top 50 players in 2023 US Open field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the US Open (actually, it's the top 60), with the top 60 from two different points in a three-week span invited to take an exemption. Needless to say, all of the top 50 in the world will play barring injury, like Will Zalatoris.