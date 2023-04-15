2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an $8.6 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams