2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

04/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Collin Morikawa COLLIN MORIKAWA WINS THE 2021 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an $8.6 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alphabetical field

  • Tyson Alexander
  • Paresh Amin
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Ryan Armour
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Sangmoon Bae
  • Ricky Barnes
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Zac Blair
  • Jonas Blixt
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Scott Brown
  • Wesley Bryan
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Sam Burns
  • Jonathan Byrd
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Greg Chalmers
  • Kevin Chappell
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Eric Cole
  • Chad Collins
  • Trevor Cone
  • Austin Cook
  • MJ Daffue
  • Joel Dahmen
  • John Daly
  • Thomas Detry
  • Luke Donald
  • Zecheng Dou
  • Jason Dufner
  • Tyler Duncan
  • David Duval
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Harris English
  • Derek Ernst
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Alex Fitzpatrick
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • Brice Garnett
  • Robert Garrigus
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Doug Ghim
  • Michael Gligic
  • Fabián Gómez
  • Will Gordon
  • Tano Goya
  • Brent Grant
  • Cody Gribble
  • Ben Griffin
  • Bill Haas
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Paul Haley II
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Hardy
  • Scott Harrington
  • Jim Herman
  • Kramer Hickok
  • Harry Higgs
  • Lee Hodges
  • Charley Hoffman
  • Tom Hoge
  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Max Homa
  • Billy Horschel
  • Beau Hossler
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Sungjae Im
  • Zach Johnson
  • Sung Kang
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Michael Kim
  • Tom Kim
  • S.H. Kim
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Russell Knox
  • Kelly Kraft
  • Andrew Landry
  • Hank Lebioda
  • David Lingmerth
  • David Lipsky
  • Luke List
  • Justin Lower
  • Ben Martin
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Denny McCarthy
  • William McGirt
  • Max McGreevy
  • Troy Merritt
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Taylor Moore
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Grayson Murray
  • Matthew NeSmith
  • S.Y. Noh
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Andrew Novak
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Sean O'Hair
  • Geoff Ogilvy
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Cameron Percy
  • Victor Perez
  • Scott Piercy
  • D.A. Points
  • Aaron Rai
  • Chad Ramey
  • Doc Redman
  • Davis Riley
  • Kevin Roy
  • Sam Ryder
  • Sam Saunders
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Matti Schmid
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Robby Shelton
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Austin Smotherman
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Kevin Stadler
  • Scott Stallings
  • Kyle Stanley
  • Sam Stevens
  • Robert Streb
  • Steve Stricker
  • Chris Stroud
  • Brian Stuard
  • Justin Suh
  • Callum Tarren
  • Nick Taylor
  • Ben Taylor
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Michael Thompson
  • Davis Thompson
  • Brendon Todd
  • D.J. Trahan
  • Martin Trainer
  • Kevin Tway
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Jimmy Walker
  • Matt Wallace
  • Nick Watney
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Richy Werenski
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Brandon Wu
  • Dylan Wu
  • Carson Young
  • Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field

  • 4. Patrick Cantlay
  • 6. Xander Schauffele
  • 7. Max Homa
  • 10. Sam Burns
  • 11. Collin Morikawa
  • 16. Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 17. Sungjae Im
  • 19. Tom Kim
  • 20. Kurt Kitayama
  • 26. Billy Horschel
  • 27. Tom Hoge
  • 28. Sahith Theegala
  • 40. Si Woo Kim
  • 44. Harris English
  • 46. Keith Mitchell
  • 50. Taylor Moore

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

CAPTAIN PARTNER
Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick
Collin Morikawa Max Homa
Si Woo Kim Tom Kim
Sam Burns Billy Horschel
Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
Kurt Kitayama Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Brehm Mark Hubbard
Joel Dahmen Denny McCarthy
Tyler Duncan Hank Lebioda
Harris English Tom Hoge
Jim Herman Ryan Armour
Sungjae Im Keith Mitchell
Andrew Landry Austin Cook
Luke List Henrik Norlander
Taylor Moore Matthew NeSmith
Trey Mullinax Scott Stallings
Chad Ramey Martin Trainer
J.J. Spaun Hayden Buckley
Robert Streb Troy Merritt
Nick Taylor Adam Hadwin
Michael Thompson Paresh Amin
Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire
Erik van Rooyen MJ Daffue
Matt Wallace Callum Shinkwin
Richy Werenski Scott Brown
Jason Dufner Kevin Chappell
Zach Johnson Steve Stricker
Jimmy Walker D.A. Points
Thorbjørn Olesen Nicolai Hojgaard
John Daly David Duval
Edoardo Molinari Luke Donald
Sam Saunders Eric Cole
Victor Perez Thomas Detry
Ryan Palmer Scott Piercy
Sahith Theegala Justin Suh
Davis Riley Nick Hardy
Taylor Pendrith Michael Gligic
Wyndham Clark Beau Hossler
Lee Hodges Robby Shelton
Brandon Wu Joseph Bramlett
Dylan Frittelli Matti Schmid
David Lipsky Aaron Rai
Russell Knox Brian Stuard
Sam Ryder Doc Redman
Greyson Sigg Brice Garnett
Callum Tarren Ben Taylor
Max McGreevy Sam Stevens
Chesson Hadley Ben Martin
Nick Watney Charley Hoffman
Doug Ghim Kramer Hickok
Kevin Tway Kelly Kraft
Matthias Schwab Vincent Norrman
Austin Smotherman Harry Higgs
Justin Lower Dylan Wu
Zac Blair Zecheng Dou
Ben Griffin Ryan Gerard
Davis Thompson Will Gordon
Byeong Hun An S.H. Kim
David Lingmerth Jonas Blixt
Tyson Alexander Carl Yuan
Harry Hall Akshay Bhatia
Harrison Endycott Aaron Baddeley
Michael Kim S.Y. Noh
Austin Eckroat Scott Harrington
Brent Grant Kevin Roy
Paul Haley II Cody Gribble
Carson Young Kyle Westmoreland
Tano Goya Trevor Werbylo
Augusto Núñez Fabián Gómez
Brandon Matthews Sean O'Hair
Trevor Cone Andrew Novak
Chad Collins D.J. Trahan
Cameron Percy Greg Chalmers
Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd
Chris Stroud William McGirt
Ricky Barnes Kyle Stanley
Wesley Bryan Grayson Murray
Geoff Ogilvy Kevin Stadler
Sung Kang Sangmoon Bae
Derek Ernst Robert Garrigus