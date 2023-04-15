2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and more.
This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an $8.6 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams
|CAPTAIN
|PARTNER
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kurt Kitayama
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Brehm
|Mark Hubbard
|Joel Dahmen
|Denny McCarthy
|Tyler Duncan
|Hank Lebioda
|Harris English
|Tom Hoge
|Jim Herman
|Ryan Armour
|Sungjae Im
|Keith Mitchell
|Andrew Landry
|Austin Cook
|Luke List
|Henrik Norlander
|Taylor Moore
|Matthew NeSmith
|Trey Mullinax
|Scott Stallings
|Chad Ramey
|Martin Trainer
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Buckley
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Hadwin
|Michael Thompson
|Paresh Amin
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|Erik van Rooyen
|MJ Daffue
|Matt Wallace
|Callum Shinkwin
|Richy Werenski
|Scott Brown
|Jason Dufner
|Kevin Chappell
|Zach Johnson
|Steve Stricker
|Jimmy Walker
|D.A. Points
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|John Daly
|David Duval
|Edoardo Molinari
|Luke Donald
|Sam Saunders
|Eric Cole
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Detry
|Ryan Palmer
|Scott Piercy
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Suh
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|Taylor Pendrith
|Michael Gligic
|Wyndham Clark
|Beau Hossler
|Lee Hodges
|Robby Shelton
|Brandon Wu
|Joseph Bramlett
|Dylan Frittelli
|Matti Schmid
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|Russell Knox
|Brian Stuard
|Sam Ryder
|Doc Redman
|Greyson Sigg
|Brice Garnett
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Max McGreevy
|Sam Stevens
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Martin
|Nick Watney
|Charley Hoffman
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|Kevin Tway
|Kelly Kraft
|Matthias Schwab
|Vincent Norrman
|Austin Smotherman
|Harry Higgs
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu
|Zac Blair
|Zecheng Dou
|Ben Griffin
|Ryan Gerard
|Davis Thompson
|Will Gordon
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|David Lingmerth
|Jonas Blixt
|Tyson Alexander
|Carl Yuan
|Harry Hall
|Akshay Bhatia
|Harrison Endycott
|Aaron Baddeley
|Michael Kim
|S.Y. Noh
|Austin Eckroat
|Scott Harrington
|Brent Grant
|Kevin Roy
|Paul Haley II
|Cody Gribble
|Carson Young
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Tano Goya
|Trevor Werbylo
|Augusto Núñez
|Fabián Gómez
|Brandon Matthews
|Sean O'Hair
|Trevor Cone
|Andrew Novak
|Chad Collins
|D.J. Trahan
|Cameron Percy
|Greg Chalmers
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|Chris Stroud
|William McGirt
|Ricky Barnes
|Kyle Stanley
|Wesley Bryan
|Grayson Murray
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Kevin Stadler
|Sung Kang
|Sangmoon Bae
|Derek Ernst
|Robert Garrigus