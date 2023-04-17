2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in the Big Easy area for the team event on the PGA Tour schedule. Remember, if your one-and-done league picks players this week, they typically are giving you two players (the team) for the price of one. So, you may want to look at picking who you perceive to be the weaker of the two players. On the superstar teams, that's tough to figure.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans One and Done picks

Billy Horschel: You pick up Sam Burns with Billy Ho, who seems to be on the path to figuring out things.

Joel Dahmen: You get Denny McCarthy here, the best putter on Tour, while Dahmen got off to a good start at Hilton Head.

Matthew NeSmith: A really nice week for partner Taylor Moore at Harbour Town may be convincing enough.

Alex Fitzpatrick: Matt just won on Hilton Head, and he's trying to pull a Brooks Koepka and get his brother a PGA Tour card.

My pick this week is Billy Horschel.

