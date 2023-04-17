2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is this week, and the tour gets to its lone official team event of the season. It's a fun format, with 80 teams competing at TPC Louisiana in a mixed-format tournament with best-ball and fourball days (two of each). In trying to rank this week, it's really difficult. There's really no reason to bet on it ahead of the tournament, and a lot of leagues just kind of skip this week.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel: Horschel has done tremendously well at this golf course, and Burns is almost an automatic look on Bermudagrass.

2. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay came close again at Harbour Town, and Xander played great there, too. Should be a good defense.

3. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa: Two of the best players in the world? There will be expectations on this team, but they can deliver. And they'll be fun regardless.

4. Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick: Matt just won on Sunday, and he's on a quest to get his brother a PGA Tour card. Alex is no slouch, finishing T-9 on the European Challenge Tour in his last start.

5. Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell: This is a sneaky-good team this week. Sungjae is fabulous, of course, while Keith Mitchell has played great all season.

6. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim: The guys should probably be ranked higher, but I always think of Si Woo as more of an X factor. This year, though, he has become more consistent.

7. Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery: These two guys have really made names for themselves this season, and I see no reason why they can't do well as a duo.

8. Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh: Two great young players coming together this week. Sahith has so much mo on his side.

9. Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy: I'm guessing these guys will have the most fun this week -- and have a chance to win. The best putter on Tour lines up with a great ballstriker.

10. JJ Spaun and Hayden Buckley: Spaun isn't playing his best golf, but perhaps he can be reinvigorated by Buckley, who has been in the top 10 in his last two starts.