The Honda Classic history, results and past winners

The Honda Classic is the PGA Tour's Palm Beach area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Honda Classic became a PGA Tour event in 1972, known then as Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic. It originally was associated with the actor and comedian, as events often were back in the day.

The event took on added prestige when Jack Nicklaus won in consecutive years in 1977 and 1978. In the late 2000s, the tournament went to another level when Tiger Woods moved to the area and made it his hometown event.

In recent memory, the tournament has been sort of hosted by Nicklaus, with hospitals and children's charities bearing his name benefiting from the event.

Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with two each.

The Honda Classic format

The Honda Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Honda Classic host courses

2007–present: PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion Course)

2003–2006: Country Club at Mirasol

1997–2002: TPC at Heron Bay

1992–1995: Weston Hills Golf and C.C.

1984–1991, 1996: TPC Eagle Trace

1972–1983: Inverrary Country Club (East Course)

The Honda Classic past sponsors

The Honda Classic has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic: 1972

Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic: 1973

Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: 1974-1980

American Motors Inverrary Classic: 1981

Honda Inverrary Classic: 1981-1983

The Honda Classic: 1984-present

The Honda Classic history & results