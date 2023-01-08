2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who won the title he narrowly lost a year ago with the PGA Tour win at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.
Rahm won this 38-player tournament with a final round of 10-under 63, turning a seven-shot starting deficit with Collin Morikawa into a big win on 27-under 265.
Morikawa, who opened the final round with a six-shot edge, shot even-par 73 in the final round, making three bogeys in a row from hole Nos. 14-16 to drop out of the lead and was never able to get it back.
Tom Hoge and Max Homa finished in a tie for third place on 23-under total.
Rahm won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.
Hero World Challenge recap notes
Rahm earned approximately 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.
Rahm also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points increased for elevated events, which this was the first.
A total of 38 (of 39) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this select event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-27
|64
|71
|67
|63
|265
|$2,700,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|-25
|64
|66
|65
|72
|195
|$1,500,000
|T3
|Tom Hoge
|-23
|66
|71
|68
|64
|269
|$840,000
|T3
|Max Homa
|-23
|70
|70
|63
|66
|269
|$840,000
|T5
|Tom Kim
|-22
|65
|69
|68
|68
|270
|$555,000
|T5
|J.J. Spaun
|-22
|64
|68
|69
|69
|270
|$555,000
|T7
|Tony Finau
|-21
|67
|69
|69
|66
|271
|$368,750
|T7
|K.H. Lee
|-21
|68
|69
|67
|67
|271
|$368,750
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler
|-21
|66
|66
|69
|70
|271
|$368,750
|T7
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-21
|66
|69
|66
|69
|271
|$368,750
|T11
|Will Zalatoris
|-20
|69
|69
|69
|65
|272
|$292,500
|T11
|Luke List
|-20
|71
|65
|70
|66
|272
|$292,500
|T13
|Cameron Young
|-19
|70
|70
|69
|64
|273
|$270,000
|T13
|Jordan Spieth
|-19
|67
|66
|71
|69
|273
|$270,000
|T13
|Sungjae Im
|-19
|66
|72
|65
|70
|273
|$270,000
|T16
|Patrick Cantlay
|-18
|70
|70
|66
|68
|274
|$241,000
|T16
|Brian Harman
|-18
|68
|69
|67
|70
|274
|$241,000
|T18
|Viktor Hovland
|-17
|67
|72
|70
|66
|275
|$229,000
|T18
|Corey Conners
|-17
|68
|68
|72
|67
|275
|$229,000
|T18
|Aaron Wise
|-17
|66
|70
|70
|69
|275
|$229,000
|T21
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-16
|66
|74
|71
|65
|276
|$220,000
|T21
|Sepp Straka
|-16
|71
|70
|68
|67
|276
|$220,000
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|-16
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|$220,000
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-16
|67
|70
|67
|72
|276
|$220,000
|T25
|Seamus Power
|-15
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$213,333
|T25
|Scott Stallings
|-15
|67
|72
|68
|70
|277
|$213,333
|T25
|Justin Thomas
|-15
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|$213,333
|28
|Trey Mullinax
|-14
|69
|70
|70
|69
|278
|$210,500
|29
|Adam Scott
|-13
|70
|68
|72
|69
|279
|$210,500
|T30
|Billy Horschel
|-12
|76
|71
|64
|69
|280
|$208,500
|T30
|Russell Henley
|-12
|69
|70
|71
|70
|280
|$208,500
|32
|Sam Burns
|-11
|70
|75
|67
|69
|281
|$207,000
|33
|Sahith Theegala
|-10
|67
|71
|72
|72
|282
|$206,000
|34
|Keegan Bradley
|-9
|70
|70
|73
|70
|283
|$205,000
|T35
|Chez Reavie
|-7
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|$204,000
|T35
|Ryan Brehm
|-7
|68
|71
|68
|78
|285
|$203,000
|37
|Adam Svensson
|-5
|71
|70
|78
|68
|287
|$202,000
|38
|Chad Ramey
|-2
|71
|76
|72
|71
|290
|$201,000