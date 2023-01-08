2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/08/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who won the title he narrowly lost a year ago with the PGA Tour win at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

Rahm won this 38-player tournament with a final round of 10-under 63, turning a seven-shot starting deficit with Collin Morikawa into a big win on 27-under 265.

Morikawa, who opened the final round with a six-shot edge, shot even-par 73 in the final round, making three bogeys in a row from hole Nos. 14-16 to drop out of the lead and was never able to get it back.

Tom Hoge and Max Homa finished in a tie for third place on 23-under total.

Rahm won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

Hero World Challenge recap notes

Rahm earned approximately 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Rahm also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points increased for elevated events, which this was the first.

A total of 38 (of 39) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this select event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -27 64 71 67 63 265 $2,700,000
2 Collin Morikawa -25 64 66 65 72 195 $1,500,000
T3 Tom Hoge -23 66 71 68 64 269 $840,000
T3 Max Homa -23 70 70 63 66 269 $840,000
T5 Tom Kim -22 65 69 68 68 270 $555,000
T5 J.J. Spaun -22 64 68 69 69 270 $555,000
T7 Tony Finau -21 67 69 69 66 271 $368,750
T7 K.H. Lee -21 68 69 67 67 271 $368,750
T7 Scottie Scheffler -21 66 66 69 70 271 $368,750
T7 Matt Fitzpatrick -21 66 69 66 69 271 $368,750
T11 Will Zalatoris -20 69 69 69 65 272 $292,500
T11 Luke List -20 71 65 70 66 272 $292,500
T13 Cameron Young -19 70 70 69 64 273 $270,000
T13 Jordan Spieth -19 67 66 71 69 273 $270,000
T13 Sungjae Im -19 66 72 65 70 273 $270,000
T16 Patrick Cantlay -18 70 70 66 68 274 $241,000
T16 Brian Harman -18 68 69 67 70 274 $241,000
T18 Viktor Hovland -17 67 72 70 66 275 $229,000
T18 Corey Conners -17 68 68 72 67 275 $229,000
T18 Aaron Wise -17 66 70 70 69 275 $229,000
T21 Mackenzie Hughes -16 66 74 71 65 276 $220,000
T21 Sepp Straka -16 71 70 68 67 276 $220,000
T21 J.T. Poston -16 68 69 68 71 276 $220,000
T21 Hideki Matsuyama -16 67 70 67 72 276 $220,000
T25 Seamus Power -15 68 69 70 70 277 $213,333
T25 Scott Stallings -15 67 72 68 70 277 $213,333
T25 Justin Thomas -15 70 70 67 70 277 $213,333
28 Trey Mullinax -14 69 70 70 69 278 $210,500
29 Adam Scott -13 70 68 72 69 279 $210,500
T30 Billy Horschel -12 76 71 64 69 280 $208,500
T30 Russell Henley -12 69 70 71 70 280 $208,500
32 Sam Burns -11 70 75 67 69 281 $207,000
33 Sahith Theegala -10 67 71 72 72 282 $206,000
34 Keegan Bradley -9 70 70 73 70 283 $205,000
T35 Chez Reavie -7 71 73 73 68 285 $204,000
T35 Ryan Brehm -7 68 71 68 78 285 $203,000
37 Adam Svensson -5 71 70 78 68 287 $202,000
38 Chad Ramey -2 71 76 72 71 290 $201,000

