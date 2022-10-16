2022 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/16/2022
The 2022 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Keegan Bradley, who won the title with another PGA Tour win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Bradley wound up winning the event by a shot on 15-under 265, defeating Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

Emiliano Grillo finished in solo fourth place on 13-under total, with three players tied for fifth place.

Bradley won the $1,980,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Bradley earned approximately 31 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Bradley also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 78 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina.

2022 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Keegan Bradley -15 66 65 66 68 265 $1,980,000
T2 Rickie Fowler -14 67 63 66 70 266 $968,000
T2 Andrew Putnam -14 68 62 68 68 266 $968,000
4 Emiliano Grillo -13 70 68 65 64 267 $528,000
T5 Sahith Theegala -12 71 67 63 67 268 $401,500
T5 Hayden Buckley -12 68 68 64 68 268 $401,500
T5 Viktor Hovland -12 69 66 64 69 268 $401,500
8 Cameron Champ -11 69 67 64 69 269 $341,000
T9 Xander Schauffele -10 67 69 69 65 270 $297,000
T9 Matthew NeSmith -10 66 68 67 69 270 $297,000
T9 Tom Hoge -10 70 66 65 69 270 $297,000
T12 Keita Nakajima -9 70 63 69 69 271 $222,310
T12 Ryo Hisatsune -9 69 67 65 70 271 $222,310
T12 Taylor Moore -9 70 66 65 70 271 $222,310
T12 Maverick McNealy -9 67 69 64 71 271 $222,310
T16 Mikumu Horikawa -8 73 68 66 65 272 $151,674
T16 Satoshi Kodaira -8 70 66 69 67 272 $151,674
T16 Patrick Rodgers -8 71 65 69 67 272 $151,674
T16 Wyndham Clark -8 71 66 68 67 272 $151,674
T16 Adam Schenk -8 65 70 68 69 272 $151,674
T16 Beau Hossler -8 68 68 66 70 272 $151,674
T16 Joel Dahmen -8 68 67 66 71 272 $151,674
T23 Mackenzie Hughes -7 70 68 68 67 273 $107,360
T23 Lee Hodges -7 73 64 67 69 273 $107,360
T25 J.J. Spaun -6 71 67 69 67 274 $85,085
T25 Corey Conners -6 73 67 67 67 274 $85,085
T25 Tom Kim -6 70 68 67 69 274 $85,085
T25 Alex Smalley -6 68 69 67 70 274 $85,085
T29 Dylan Frittelli -5 71 68 68 68 275 $65,796
T29 Cam Davis -5 70 67 69 69 275 $65,796
T29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 68 73 66 68 275 $65,796
T29 Sungjae Im -5 71 68 70 66 275 $65,796
T29 Kurt Kitayama -5 69 71 70 65 275 $65,796
T29 Luke List -5 69 66 68 72 275 $65,796
T29 Brandon Wu -5 68 69 66 72 275 $65,796
T36 Kazuki Higa -4 67 70 70 69 276 $50,298
T36 Sebastián Muñoz -4 72 67 68 69 276 $50,298
T36 Aaron Rai -4 71 66 70 69 276 $50,298
T36 Sam Ryder -4 66 68 68 74 276 $50,298
T40 David Lipsky -3 69 69 69 70 277 $40,260
T40 Hideki Matsuyama -3 71 69 66 71 277 $40,260
T40 Scott Stallings -3 73 66 69 69 277 $40,260
T40 Stephan Jaeger -3 69 73 65 70 277 $40,260
T40 Brendan Steele -3 64 73 67 73 277 $40,260
T45 Martin Laird -2 75 66 66 71 278 $27,638
T45 Si Woo Kim -2 71 66 69 72 278 $27,638
T45 Sepp Straka -2 72 68 68 70 278 $27,638
T45 Collin Morikawa -2 71 64 73 70 278 $27,638
T45 John Huh -2 71 61 72 74 278 $27,638
T45 Tyrrell Hatton -2 70 70 70 68 278 $27,638
T45 Chez Reavie -2 74 69 68 67 278 $27,638
T45 Mito Pereira -2 67 77 68 66 278 $27,638
T53 Danny Lee -1 68 75 65 71 279 $22,587
T53 Cameron Young -1 70 67 72 70 279 $22,587
T53 Takumi Kanaya -1 72 67 70 70 279 $22,587
T53 Adam Long -1 68 68 68 75 279 $22,587
T53 Tommy Fleetwood -1 70 71 69 69 279 $22,587
T53 Yuto Katsuragawa -1 69 70 73 67 279 $22,587
T59 C.T. Pan E 71 67 69 73 280 $21,340
T59 K.H. Lee E 71 68 69 72 280 $21,340
T59 Adam Svensson E 74 68 68 70 280 $21,340
T59 Rikuya Hoshino E 73 70 69 68 280 $21,340
T59 Lucas Herbert E 74 72 71 63 280 $21,340
T64 Matt Wallace 1 72 70 69 70 281 $20,570
T64 Naoyuki Kataoka 1 74 68 71 68 281 $20,570
66 Mark Hubbard 2 71 71 69 71 282 $20,240
T67 Aguri Iwasaki 3 76 70 69 68 283 $19,910
T67 Davis Riley 3 75 73 67 68 283 $19,910
T69 Chad Ramey 4 74 67 69 74 284 $19,470
T69 Hiroshi Iwata 4 70 73 71 70 284 $19,470
71 Troy Merritt 5 68 71 71 75 285 $19,140
T72 Riki Kawamoto 7 72 75 69 71 287 $18,810
T72 Peter Malnati 7 74 73 73 67 287 $18,810
T74 Kevin Streelman 8 74 71 70 73 288 $18,370
T74 Russell Knox 8 74 73 74 67 288 $18,370
76 Kaito Onishi 9 72 73 72 72 289 $18,040
77 Tomoharu Otsuki 10 76 69 73 72 290 $17,820
78 Shugo Imahira 13 78 70 73 72 293 $17,600

