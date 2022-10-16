2022 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Keegan Bradley, who won the title with another PGA Tour win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Bradley wound up winning the event by a shot on 15-under 265, defeating Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

Emiliano Grillo finished in solo fourth place on 13-under total, with three players tied for fifth place.

Bradley won the $1,980,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Bradley earned approximately 31 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Bradley also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 78 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina.

2022 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

