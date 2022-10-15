2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
The The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $10.5 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field
- Byeong Hun An
- Yongjun Bae
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Chanmin Jung
- Bio Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Alex Noren
- Ryan Palmer
- Sanghyun Park
- Mito Pereira
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Scottie Scheffler
- Yoseop Seo
- Sanghun Shin
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Suh
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 8. Justin Thomas
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Sam Burns
- 13. Jordan Spieth
- 15. Tom Kim
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Max Homa
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Sungjae Im
- 21. Shane Lowry
- 26. Sepp Straka
- 27. Kevin Kisner
- 28. Tyrrell Hatton
- 29. Corey Conners
- 30. Tommy Fleetwood
- 35. Tom Hoge
- 36. Brian Harman
- 37. Aaron Wise
- 41. Mito Pereira
- 43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 44. Keegan Bradley
- 45. Seamus Power
- 48. Harris English
- 50. Alex Noren