2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $10.5 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina field

Byeong Hun An

Yongjun Bae

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Chanmin Jung

Bio Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Alex Noren

Ryan Palmer

Sanghyun Park

Mito Pereira

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Scottie Scheffler

Yoseop Seo

Sanghun Shin

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

