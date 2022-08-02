2022 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 45th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 45th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Wyndham Championship field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Mickey DeMorat

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Tommy Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Rick Lamb

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Blake McShea

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Yannik Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Trent Phillips

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 Wyndham Championship field