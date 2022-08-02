2022 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 45th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 45th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 Wyndham Championship field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Mickey DeMorat
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Rickie Fowler
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Tommy Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Rick Lamb
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Blake McShea
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- Yannik Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Trent Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 Wyndham Championship field
- 14. Will Zalatoris
- 15. Billy Horschel
- 21. Sungjae Im
- 24. Shane Lowry
- 27. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Kevin Kisner
- 31. Corey Conners
- 34. Joohyung Kim
- 38. Harris English
- 39. Harold Varner
- 41. Adam Scott
- 45. Kyoung Hoon Lee
- 47. Brian Harman