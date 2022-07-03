2022 Barbasol Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Barbasol Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

The Barbasol Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Wesley Bryan, Chesson Hadley and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 39th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 29th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $3.7 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Barbasol Championship field

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Nino Bertasio

Lucas Bjerregaard

Jonas Blixt

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Scott Brown

Julien Brun

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Alejandro Cañizares

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

George Coetzee

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Brett Drewitt

David Drysdale

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tommy Gainey

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Kyle Green

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Chase Hanna

Nick Hardy

Matt Harris

David Hearn

Benjamin Hebert

Marcus Helligkilde

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Scott Jamieson

Sung Kang

Rikard Karlberg

Michael Kim

Patton Kizzire

Søren Kjeldsen

Jim Knous

Satoshi Kodaira

Espen Kofstad

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Frederic LaCroix

Hank Lebioda

Hugo León

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Hurly Long

Michael Lorenzo-Vera

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Richard McEvoy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Niklas Norgaard Moller

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

D.A. Points

Haydn Porteous

J.T. Poston

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Andres Romero

Robin Roussel

Sam Ryder

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Chase Seiffert

Conrad Shindler

Marcel Siem

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Joel Stalter

Andrew Stephens

Richard Sterne

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Julian Suri

Adam Svensson

Miguel Tabuena

Santiago Tarrio

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Omar Uresti

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Camilo Villegas

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Johnson Wagner

Justin Walters

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jared Wolfe

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 Barbasol Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.