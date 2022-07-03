2022 Barbasol Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Barbasol Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
The Barbasol Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Wesley Bryan, Chesson Hadley and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 39th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 29th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $3.7 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 Barbasol Championship field
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Nino Bertasio
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Jonas Blixt
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Scott Brown
- Julien Brun
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- George Coetzee
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Brett Drewitt
- David Drysdale
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tommy Gainey
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Chase Hanna
- Nick Hardy
- Matt Harris
- David Hearn
- Benjamin Hebert
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Scott Jamieson
- Sung Kang
- Rikard Karlberg
- Michael Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Jim Knous
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Espen Kofstad
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Frederic LaCroix
- Hank Lebioda
- Hugo León
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Hurly Long
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Richard McEvoy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Niklas Norgaard Moller
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- D.A. Points
- Haydn Porteous
- J.T. Poston
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Andres Romero
- Robin Roussel
- Sam Ryder
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Chase Seiffert
- Conrad Shindler
- Marcel Siem
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Joel Stalter
- Andrew Stephens
- Richard Sterne
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Julian Suri
- Adam Svensson
- Miguel Tabuena
- Santiago Tarrio
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Omar Uresti
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Camilo Villegas
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Johnson Wagner
- Justin Walters
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jared Wolfe
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 Barbasol Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.