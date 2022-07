2022 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 14-to-1, with Xander Schauffele at 18-to-1.

Matt Fitzpatrick is at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Genesis Scottish Open, with the PGA Tour heading overseas and co-sanctioning this long-running European Tour event for the first time. The field is tremendous, with pretty much every name player not named Rory McIlroy competing.

