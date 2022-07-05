2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
07/05/2022 at 11:16 am
The 2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Chris Gotterup, who comes into the week at +2000 betting odds.

Kevin Streelman and Mark Hubbard are next best on the table at 22-to-1.

Adam Svensson is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Barbasol Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Kentucky as it has two co-sanctioned events this week with the DP World Tour. Keene Trace gives up plenty of low scores, and there are a number fo players here who could take it deep and earn a career-changing win.

2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Chris Gotterup 2000
Kevin Streelman 2200
Mark Hubbard 2200
Adam Svensson 2500
Patton Kizzire 2800
Chesson Hadley 3000
John Huh 3000
Sam Ryder 3000
Hank Lebioda 3500
Lee Hodges 3500
Hayden Buckley 3500
Taylor Moore 4000
Kelly Kraft 4000
Ryan Moore 4000
Taylor Pendrith 3500
Tyler Duncan 5000
Austin Cook 5000
James Hahn 5000
Michael Gligic 5000
Michael Thompson 5000
Greyson Sigg 5000
Marcel Schneider 6000
Julien Brun 6000
George Coetzee 6000
Vaughn Taylor 6000
Austin Smotherman 4000
Vince Whaley 6000
Kramer Hickok 6000
Josh Teater 6000
Justin Lower 8000
Michael Kim 8000
Niklas Norgaard Moller 8000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 8000
Hurly Long 8000
Santiago Tarrio 8000
Bo Hoag 8000
Bill Haas 8000
Doc Redman 8000
Jim Herman 10000
Kevin Chappell 10000
Jacob Bridgeman 10000
Fabian Gomez 10000
Yannik Paul 10000
Dale Whitnell 10000
Marcus Helligkilde 10000
Espen Kofstad 10000
Lukas Nemecz 10000
Justin Walters 10000
Matti Schmid 10000
Jonathan Byrd 10000
Patrick Flavin 10000
Chase Seiffert 10000
David Lingmerth 10000
Brice Garnett 10000
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 10000
Brian Stuard 10000
Scott Brown 10000
Grayson Murray 10000
Sean O'Hair 12500
Satoshi Kodaira 12500
Henrik Norlander 12500
Scott Jamieson 12500
Aaron Baddeley 12500
Tom Lewis 12500
Ben Martin 12500
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 12500
Harry Higgs 12500
Cameron Percy 15000
Seung-Yul Noh 15000
Dylan Wu 15000
Marcel Siem 15000
Paul Barjon 15000
Aaron Cockerill 15000
Trey Mullinax 15000
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 15000
Ricardo Gouveia 20000
Conrad Shindler 20000
Chase Hanna 20000
Camilo Villegas 20000
Brandon Hagy 20000
Jim Knous 20000
William McGirt 20000
Roger Sloan 20000
Kevin Tway 20000
David Skinns 20000
Chris Stroud 20000
Jason Dufner 25000
Scott Gutschewski 25000
Curtis Thompson 25000
Sangmoon Bae 25000
Ben Kohles 25000
Sung Kang 25000
David Hearn 25000
Martin Trainer 25000
Brett Drewitt 30000
Andres Romero 30000
Seth Reeves 30000
Tommy Gainey 30000
Jonas Blixt 30000

