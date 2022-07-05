2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Chris Gotterup, who comes into the week at +2000 betting odds.
Kevin Streelman and Mark Hubbard are next best on the table at 22-to-1.
Adam Svensson is at 25-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Barbasol Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Kentucky as it has two co-sanctioned events this week with the DP World Tour. Keene Trace gives up plenty of low scores, and there are a number fo players here who could take it deep and earn a career-changing win.
2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Chris Gotterup
|2000
|Kevin Streelman
|2200
|Mark Hubbard
|2200
|Adam Svensson
|2500
|Patton Kizzire
|2800
|Chesson Hadley
|3000
|John Huh
|3000
|Sam Ryder
|3000
|Hank Lebioda
|3500
|Lee Hodges
|3500
|Hayden Buckley
|3500
|Taylor Moore
|4000
|Kelly Kraft
|4000
|Ryan Moore
|4000
|Taylor Pendrith
|3500
|Tyler Duncan
|5000
|Austin Cook
|5000
|James Hahn
|5000
|Michael Gligic
|5000
|Michael Thompson
|5000
|Greyson Sigg
|5000
|Marcel Schneider
|6000
|Julien Brun
|6000
|George Coetzee
|6000
|Vaughn Taylor
|6000
|Austin Smotherman
|4000
|Vince Whaley
|6000
|Kramer Hickok
|6000
|Josh Teater
|6000
|Justin Lower
|8000
|Michael Kim
|8000
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|8000
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|8000
|Hurly Long
|8000
|Santiago Tarrio
|8000
|Bo Hoag
|8000
|Bill Haas
|8000
|Doc Redman
|8000
|Jim Herman
|10000
|Kevin Chappell
|10000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|10000
|Fabian Gomez
|10000
|Yannik Paul
|10000
|Dale Whitnell
|10000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|10000
|Espen Kofstad
|10000
|Lukas Nemecz
|10000
|Justin Walters
|10000
|Matti Schmid
|10000
|Jonathan Byrd
|10000
|Patrick Flavin
|10000
|Chase Seiffert
|10000
|David Lingmerth
|10000
|Brice Garnett
|10000
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|10000
|Brian Stuard
|10000
|Scott Brown
|10000
|Grayson Murray
|10000
|Sean O'Hair
|12500
|Satoshi Kodaira
|12500
|Henrik Norlander
|12500
|Scott Jamieson
|12500
|Aaron Baddeley
|12500
|Tom Lewis
|12500
|Ben Martin
|12500
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|12500
|Harry Higgs
|12500
|Cameron Percy
|15000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|15000
|Dylan Wu
|15000
|Marcel Siem
|15000
|Paul Barjon
|15000
|Aaron Cockerill
|15000
|Trey Mullinax
|15000
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|15000
|Ricardo Gouveia
|20000
|Conrad Shindler
|20000
|Chase Hanna
|20000
|Camilo Villegas
|20000
|Brandon Hagy
|20000
|Jim Knous
|20000
|William McGirt
|20000
|Roger Sloan
|20000
|Kevin Tway
|20000
|David Skinns
|20000
|Chris Stroud
|20000
|Jason Dufner
|25000
|Scott Gutschewski
|25000
|Curtis Thompson
|25000
|Sangmoon Bae
|25000
|Ben Kohles
|25000
|Sung Kang
|25000
|David Hearn
|25000
|Martin Trainer
|25000
|Brett Drewitt
|30000
|Andres Romero
|30000
|Seth Reeves
|30000
|Tommy Gainey
|30000
|Jonas Blixt
|30000