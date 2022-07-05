2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Chris Gotterup, who comes into the week at +2000 betting odds.

Kevin Streelman and Mark Hubbard are next best on the table at 22-to-1.

Adam Svensson is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Tournament Model | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2022 Barbasol Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet

This week, we have the Barbasol Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Kentucky as it has two co-sanctioned events this week with the DP World Tour. Keene Trace gives up plenty of low scores, and there are a number fo players here who could take it deep and earn a career-changing win.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Barbasol Championship betting odds: Outright winner