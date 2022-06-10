2022 US Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 US Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cam Smith and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 25th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for at least a $15 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 US Open field

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Erik Barnes

Andrew Beckler

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Wil Besseling

Fred Biondi

Richard Bland

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Brady Calkins

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

Matthys Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Bryson DeChambeau

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Jim Fuyrk

Luke Gannon

Sergio Garcia

Ryan Gerard

Talor Gooch

Chris Gotterup

Branden Grace

Austin Greaser

Keith Greene

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Daijiro Izumida

Sean Jacklin

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Chan Kim

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Ben Lorenz

Shane Lowry

Richard Mansell

Caleb Manuel

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Maxwell Moldovan

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Jed Morgan

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Jesse Mueller

Sebastian Munoz

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Chris Naegel

Keita Nakajima

Matt NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Yannik Paul

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Fran Quinn

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Charles Reiter

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Marcel Schneider

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Laird Shepherd

Davis Shore

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

Todd Sinnott

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Brian Stuard

Tomoyasu Sugiyama

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thorbjornsen

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Travis Vick

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

