2022 US Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 US Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cam Smith and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 25th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for at least a $15 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 US Open field
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Erik Barnes
- Andrew Beckler
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Wil Besseling
- Fred Biondi
- Richard Bland
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Brady Calkins
- Patrick Cantlay
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- Matthys Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Jim Fuyrk
- Luke Gannon
- Sergio Garcia
- Ryan Gerard
- Talor Gooch
- Chris Gotterup
- Branden Grace
- Austin Greaser
- Keith Greene
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Sam Horsfield
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Daijiro Izumida
- Sean Jacklin
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Chan Kim
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Ben Lorenz
- Shane Lowry
- Richard Mansell
- Caleb Manuel
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Maxwell Moldovan
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Jed Morgan
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Jesse Mueller
- Sebastian Munoz
- Grayson Murray
- Kevin Na
- Chris Naegel
- Keita Nakajima
- Matt NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Shaun Norris
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Yannik Paul
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Fran Quinn
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Charles Reiter
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Isaiah Salinda
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Laird Shepherd
- Davis Shore
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- Todd Sinnott
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Brian Stuard
- Tomoyasu Sugiyama
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Travis Vick
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 US Open field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Patrick Cantlay
- 4. Cameron Smith
- 5. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Justin Thomas
- 7. Viktor Hovland
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Sam Burns
- 10. Jordan Spieth
- 11. Billy Horschel
- 12. Xander Schauffele
- 13. Hideki Matsuyama
- 14. Will Zalatoris
- 15. Dustin Johnson
- 16. Joaquin Niemann
- 17. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 18. Tony Finau
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 20. Brooks Koepka
- 21. Louis Oosthuizen
- 22. Sungjae Im
- 23. Max Homa
- 24. Tyrrell Hatton
- 25. Shane Lowry
- 26. Daniel Berger
- 28. Bryson DeChambeau
- 29. Harris English
- 30. Cameron Young
- 31. Corey Conners
- 32. Kevin Kisner
- 33. Jason Kokrak
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Talor Gooch
- 36. Patrick Reed
- 37. Thomas Pieters
- 38. Harold Varner III
- 39. Tom Hoge
- 40. Tommy Fleetwood
- 41. Seamus Power
- 42. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 43. Adam Scott
- 44. Aaron Wise
- 45. Mito Pereira
- 46. Lucas Herbert
- 47. Keegan Bradley
- 48. Russell Henley
- 49. Brian Harman
- 50. Sepp Straka