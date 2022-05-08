2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Players, rankings

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 20th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $9.1 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Morgan Hoffmann
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Sung Kang
- J.J. Killeen
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Justin Leonard
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- John Murphy
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 8. Justin Thomas
- 9. Jordan Spieth
- 10. Dustin Johnson
- 11. Sam Burns
- 12. Xander Schauffele
- 13. Hideki Matsuyama
- 16. Joaquin Niemann
- 17. Brooks Koepka
- 28. Will Zalatoris
- 29. Kevin Kisner
- 30. Jason Kokrak
- 34. Talor Gooch
- 37. Adam Scott
- 39. Tom Hoge
- 40. Seamus Power
- 43. Tommy Fleetwood
- 46. Marc Leishman
- 50. Sepp Straka