2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Players, rankings

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 20th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $9.1 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Morgan Hoffmann

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

J.J. Killeen

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Justin Leonard

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

John Murphy

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Matthew Wolff

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson field