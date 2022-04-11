2022 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
04/11/2022 at 8:43 am
The 2022 RBC Heritage betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the RBC Heritage, with the PGA Tour making the trek up to Hilton Head Island from Augusta National. This is a smaller field at 132 players on a tighter golf course. It's important to be able to put the ball in play and avoid all the trouble lurking just off the fairways here.

2022 RBC Heritage betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Justin Thomas 1100
Collin Morikawa 1400
Cameron Smith 1600
Dustin Johnson 1600
Patrick Cantlay 1800
Shane Lowry 2000
Corey Conners 2200
Matthew Fitzpatrick 2200
Daniel Berger 2800
Webb Simpson 2800
Joaquin Niemann 3000
Jordan Spieth 3300
Sungjae Im 3300
Russell Henley 3500
Tyrrell Hatton 3500
Alex Noren 4000
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Abraham Ancer 4500
Billy Horschel 4500
Adam Hadwin 5000
Chris Kirk 5000
Kevin Kisner 5000
Jason Kokrak 5500
Maverick McNealy 5500
Si Woo Kim 5500
Harold Varner III 6000
Matt Kuchar 6000
Brian Harman 6600
Kevin Na 6600
Mito Pereira 6600
Luke List 7500
Tom Hoge 8000
Dylan Frittelli 9000
Kevin Streelman 9000
Cameron Tringale 10000
Cameron Young 10000
Erik van Rooyen 10000
J J. Spaun 10000
Russell Knox 10000
Sebastian Munoz 10000
Sepp Straka 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
Aaron Wise 11000
Anirban Lahiri 11000
Ian Poulter 11000
Patton Kizzire 11000
Sahith Theegala 11000
Scott Stallings 11000
Charles Howell III 12500
Danny Willett 12500
Davis Riley 12500
Denny McCarthy 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Rickie Fowler 12500
Stewart Cink 12500
Beau Hossler 14000
C.T. Pan 14000
Carlos Ortiz 14000
Chad Ramey 14000
Charley Hoffman 14000
Doug Ghim 14000
Charl Schwartzel 15000
Lanto Griffin 15000
Brendon Todd 16000
Harry Higgs 16000
K.H. Lee 16000
Mackenzie Hughes 16000
Nate Lashley 16000
Brian Stuard 17500
Cameron Davis 17500
Matthew Nesmith 17500

