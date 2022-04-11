2022 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 RBC Heritage betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the RBC Heritage, with the PGA Tour making the trek up to Hilton Head Island from Augusta National. This is a smaller field at 132 players on a tighter golf course. It's important to be able to put the ball in play and avoid all the trouble lurking just off the fairways here.

