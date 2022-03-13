2022 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 12th event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Valspar Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Paul Casey

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Mark Hensby

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Martin Kaymer

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Henrik Stenson

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Omar Uresti

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Top 50 players in 2022 Valspar Championship field