2022 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
The Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 12th event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Valspar Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Paul Casey
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Mark Hensby
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Henrik Stenson
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Omar Uresti
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
Top 50 players in 2022 Valspar Championship field
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 3. Viktor Hovland
- 7. Xander Schauffele
- 8. Justin Thomas
- 9. Dustin Johnson
- 13. Louis Oosthuizen
- 17. Sam Burns
- 18. Brooks Koepka
- 21. Abraham Ancer
- 22. Joaquin Niemann
- 25. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 26. Jason Kokrak
- 27. Paul Casey
- 33. Webb Simpson
- 36. Shane Lowry
- 41. Kevin Kisner
- 44. Cameron Young
- 46. Cameron Tringale
- 48. Harold Varner III
- 49. Tommy Fleetwood