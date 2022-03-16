2022 Valspar Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2022 Valspar Championship!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since March 2021 and where they landed in the model:

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3

The Players Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 3

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Joel Dahmen - No. 22

Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth - No. 9

Masters: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 16

RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink - No. 75

Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 77

Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy - No. 2

Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak - No. 8

the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay - No. 6

US Open: Jon Rahm - No. 3

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cam Davis - No. 29

British Open Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 3

The Northern Trust: Tony Finau - No. 18

BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay - No. 2

Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns - No. 1

Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im - No. 18

The CJ Cup at Summit: Rory McIlroy - No. 12

Zozo Championship: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 17

World Wide Technology Championship: Viktor Hovland - No. 2

The RSM Classic: Talor Gooch - No. 16

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Cameron Smith - No. 15

Sony Open in Hawaii: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 9

Farmers Insurance Open: Luke List - No. 37

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tom Hoge - No. 42

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler - No. 11

The Genesis Invitational: Joaquin Niemann - No. 26

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler - No. 4

The Players Championship: Cameron Smith - No. 14

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

I call this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields. In the fall of 2022, I included specific weighting of strokes gained and Quality Strokes Gained against the field strength that week, creating a range of comparison to see how players do against particular competition.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events (this week, we're using 10) played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2022 Valspar Championship rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed the top 70 in our ranking, and we have their DK prices and early-week odds.

The Valspar Championship marks the 11th model of 2022 for us. Last week, we did well, with Cam Smith coming in at 14th and a variety of high finishers showcasing well in the model.

Valspar should be a little easier to predict this week.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them