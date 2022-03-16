2022 Valspar Championship model and fantasy golf rankings
2022 Valspar Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

03/16/2022 at 10:23 am
Ryan Ballengee


Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2022 Valspar Championship!

2022 VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP: Model | Rankings | Betting Odds | DFS picks | One and Done | Event History | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since March 2021 and where they landed in the model:

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3
  • The Players Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 3
  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Joel Dahmen - No. 22
  • Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth - No. 9
  • Masters: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 16
  • RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink - No. 75
  • Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 77
  • Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy - No. 2
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak - No. 8
  • the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay - No. 6
  • US Open: Jon Rahm - No. 3
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cam Davis - No. 29
  • British Open Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 3
  • The Northern Trust: Tony Finau - No. 18
  • BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay - No. 2
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns - No. 1
  • Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im - No. 18
  • The CJ Cup at Summit: Rory McIlroy - No. 12
  • Zozo Championship: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 17
  • World Wide Technology Championship: Viktor Hovland - No. 2
  • The RSM Classic: Talor Gooch - No. 16
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: Cameron Smith - No. 15
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 9
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Luke List - No. 37
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tom Hoge - No. 42
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler - No. 11
  • The Genesis Invitational: Joaquin Niemann - No. 26
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler - No. 4
  • The Players Championship: Cameron Smith - No. 14

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

I call this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields. In the fall of 2022, I included specific weighting of strokes gained and Quality Strokes Gained against the field strength that week, creating a range of comparison to see how players do against particular competition.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events (this week, we're using 10) played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2022 Valspar Championship rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed the top 70 in our ranking, and we have their DK prices and early-week odds.

The Valspar Championship marks the 11th model of 2022 for us. Last week, we did well, with Cam Smith coming in at 14th and a variety of high finishers showcasing well in the model.

Valspar should be a little easier to predict this week.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK
1 Thomas, Justin 1.56 11000 1 1000 1
2 Schauffele, Xander 1.471 10300 4 2000 5
3 Hovland, Viktor 1.404 10800 2 1000 1
4 Morikawa, Collin 1.4 10700 3 1400 3
5 Oosthuizen, Louis 1.334 9900 6 2000 5
6 Johnson, Dustin 1.304 10200 5 1600 4
7 Burns, Sam 1.215 9600 9 2500 8
8 Hatton, Tyrrell 1.102 9800 7 2500 8
9 Ancer, Abraham 1.054 9300 11 3000 11
10 Kokrak, Jason 1.043 9200 12 3000 11
11 Simpson, Webb 0.959 8300 21 6000 20
12 Fitzpatrick, Matt 0.9 9000 14 2500 8
13 Koepka, Brooks 0.887 9400 10 3000 11
14 Lowry, Shane 0.866 9700 8 2000 5
15 Pereira, Mito 0.841 7200 40 12500 41
16 Noren, Alex 0.824 8700 17 5000 18
17 Bradley, Keegan 0.81 8400 20 4000 15
18 Varner III, Harold 0.792 8600 18 6000 20
19 Tringale, Cameron 0.776 8000 24 6000 20
20 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 0.763 7900 25 6000 20
21 Watson, Bubba 0.673 8800 16 4000 15
22 Hoffman, Charley 0.61 7100 46 15000 46
23 Perez, Pat 0.582 6900 58 10000 32
24 Harman, Brian 0.546 7600 31 8000 28
25 Day, Jason 0.482 8900 15 5000 18
26 Fleetwood, Tommy 0.471 9100 13 4000 15
27 Streelman, Kevin 0.457 7700 29 10000 32
28 Woodland, Gary 0.407 8500 19 3500 14
29 Vegas, Jhonattan 0.381 7500 32 10000 32
30 Hadwin, Adam 0.369 7900 25 6000 20
31 Schwab, Matthias 0.361 7300 37 10000 32
32 Kizzire, Patton 0.345 7200 40 10000 32
33 Todd, Brendon 0.344 7100 46 15000 46
34 Taylor, Nick 0.339 7300 37 15000 46
35 Kisner, Kevin 0.336 8200 22 6000 20
36 Griffin, Lanto 0.317 7400 34 8000 28
37 Wise, Aaron 0.298 7700 29 6000 20
38 Grillo, Emiliano 0.269 7000 52 20000 66
39 McCarthy, Denny 0.257 7400 34 8000 28
40 Lee, Danny 0.252 6600 79 15000 46
41 NeSmith, Matthew 0.228 6800 65 15000 46
42 Dahmen, Joel 0.205 7100 46 12500 41
43 Kuchar, Matt 0.196 7000 52 15000 46
44 Knox, Russell 0.192 8100 23 6000 20
45 Hughes, Mackenzie 0.181 7800 27 8000 28
46 Lebioda, Hank 0.165 6600 79 25000 84
47 Merritt, Troy 0.163 6600 79 15000 46
48 Smotherman, Austin 0.152 6400 95 25000 84
49 Stallings, Scott 0.12 7100 46 15000 46
50 Willett, Danny 0.12 7100 46 20000 66
51 Stuard, Brian 0.067 6700 72 15000 46
52 Wallace, Matt 0.066 6700 72 25000 84
53 Schenk, Adam 0.051 6700 72 25000 84
54 Ortiz, Carlos 0.049 7200 40 12500 41
55 Hickok, Kramer 0.028 6500 86 20000 66
56 Bryan, Wesley 0.028 6300 105 40000 118
57 Grace, Branden 0.026 7000 52 15000 46
58 Putnam, Andrew 0.024 6600 79 20000 66
59 Smalley, Alex 0.019 7100 46 15000 46
60 Redman, Doc 0.016 7400 34 12500 41
61 Theegala, Sahith -0.006 7200 40 15000 46
62 Pan, C.T. -0.013 7300 37 15000 46
63 Buckley, Hayden -0.023 6500 86 25000 84
64 Lipsky, David -0.023 6800 65 15000 46
65 Laird, Martin -0.027 7200 40 12500 41
66 Wu, Dylan -0.029 6400 95 30000 99
67 Poston, J.T. -0.058 6600 79 20000 66
68 Moore, Taylor -0.068 7000 52 15000 46
69 Cink, Stewart -0.073 7000 52 15000 46
70 Hodges, Lee -0.088 6900 58 20000 66

