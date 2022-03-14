2022 Valspar Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Valspar Championship and Puerto Rico Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Valspar Championship. It's the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule (yes, including the Tour Championship) outside the majors, and the event has a tendency of leveling the field for the 156 players in it. We have 47 of the world top 50 this week.

With the weather forecast calling for difficult conditions throughout the week, it may be worthwhile looking at a player outside your normal lanes because this may turn out to be a show.

2022 Valspar Championship One and Done picks

Paul Casey: Casey has a pair of top-15 finishes here in the last five years, played well at Players and needs to catch up on FedEx Cup points.

Adam Hadwin: Same deal as Casey, but he won here in 2017 in one of the more interesting wins in this event's history.

Joaquin Niemann: Niemann showed out well at The Players, and his lower ball flight should once again be an asset.

Shane Lowry: Lowry couldn't seal the deal at Honda, and he came back and did well at Players.

Jason Kokrak: He's the leading horse-for-course pick this week.

Louis Oosthuizen: He's the second-best HFC pick this week, with two top-eight finishes in the last two playings.

My pick this week is Jason Kokrak. He seems to frequently deliver in HFC spots, just like at Bay Hill.

