2022 Valspar Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Valspar Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Valspar Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Valspar Championship preview

The Valspar Championship is this week, and the event features a solid post-Players field. A total of 20 of the world top 50 are in the field, and the Copperhead Course really is a delightful tournament course. It is demanding, particularly because of its length and land movement.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 Valspar Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Justin Thomas: JT has really found another level of ballstriking, and it was on display at The Players. Tricky greens should work in his favor.

2. Viktor Hovland: Hovland had some tremendous highs, including an ace, at The Players, but he also had some sloppy mistakes.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa wound up on the rough side of the draw at Sawgrass, but his hair looked fabulous and he remains one of the best ballstrikers in the world.

4. Sam Burns: Burns is defending champion here, though Innisbrook is back hosting in March instead of May. Still, a great week at The Players suggests he's coming out of a funk and prefers Florida over the West Coast.

5. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis shows up again at a big tournament, playing well at The Players. He has top-eight finishes in his last two starts in this event, too.

6. Joaquin Niemann: The Copperhead sometimes tunnels wind, making it a difficult ballstriking challenge. Niemann's ball flight is an edge there.

7. Jason Kokrak: Kokrak is probably the best horse-for-course play this week, and he did show up at Bay Hill, which is another venue he prefers.

8. Dustin Johnson: DJ just seems genuinely disinterested by golf at the minute, and I don't mean in his typical nonchalant manner. But he does seem to like this event.

9. Paul Casey: Casey showed out well at The Players, and he has a lot of catching up to do after the Saudi tour went down. Likes this event.

10. Xander Schauffele: Xander doesn't win often, but he does put himself in contention a lot.