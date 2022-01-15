2022 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif.
The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not have any Monday qualifiers for this event.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 The American Express field
- Abraham Ancer
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- James Hart du Preez
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Charles Howell III
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Max McGreevy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- T.J. Vogel
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Mark Wilson
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 The American Express field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 13. Scottie Scheffler
- 16. Tony Finau
- 20. Abraham Ancer
- 24. Sungjae Im
- 25. Patrick Reed
- 30. Matthew Wolff
- 35. Phil Mickelson
- 36. Will Zalatoris
- 38. Corey Conners
- 43. Justin Rose
- 47. Adam Scott
- 48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout