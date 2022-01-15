2022 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif.

The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not have any Monday qualifiers for this event.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 The American Express field

Abraham Ancer

Paul Barjon

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

James Hart du Preez

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Charles Howell III

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Max McGreevy

Kyle Mendoza

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

T.J. Vogel

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Mark Wilson

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 The American Express field

1. Jon Rahm

4. Patrick Cantlay

13. Scottie Scheffler

16. Tony Finau

20. Abraham Ancer

24. Sungjae Im

25. Patrick Reed

30. Matthew Wolff

35. Phil Mickelson

36. Will Zalatoris

38. Corey Conners

43. Justin Rose

47. Adam Scott

48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout