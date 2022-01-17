2022 The American Express PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 The American Express and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have The American Express, with the event marking the start of 2022 events in the mainland United States. We have Dome Golf this week, or so it's dubbed on TV, with perfect conditions typically expected in the California desert. La Quinta Country Club gives up low scores, and the Dye Course doesn't have the bite it once did. Like the first two events, you'll need a ton of birdies to contend.

2022 The American Express One and Done picks

Abraham Ancer: A HFC play, Ancer has been in the top five here in the last two years.

Patrick Cantlay: If you want to pick Cantlay (or Rahm or Im) in a low-value event like this, go for it, but I would recommend against that.

Tony Finau: Depends on how you feel about Finau, I suppose, but top-15s in the last two years is a good sign.

Adam Hadwin: Hadwin is a total HFC play given the four-year run he had here, but he's been underperforming in the last year.

Michael Thompson: Thompson would be a mega sleeper pick. But, he's been in the top 15 in two of his last three starts, and he's been in the top 15 here in two of the last three years.

My pick this week is Abraham Ancer. I can't push in with Thompson, even though I'm very tempted to do so.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)

The American Express: Abraham Ancer