2022 The American Express expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

2022 The American Express preview

The American Express kicks off the PGA Tour's calendar year for many players and brings the Tour back to the mainland United States. Golf in the California desert is beautiful, but it typically is also pretty easy for scoring among this crop of world-class players.

The AmEx has plenty of horse-for-course plays, and many of the world's top 50 players competing are among those players.

2022 The American Express rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm commits to this event each year, and he looked great at Kapalua in finishing runner-up to Cam Smith. Expect the good play to continue.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay plays well here and is just really, really good. Just not quite No. 1 in the world.

3. Sungjae Im: Im likes the format and the rotation, and he had a good outing at Kapalua, where he finished T-8.

4. Tony Finau: Finau was probably playing with some emotion at Kapalua as his family mourned the death of his father-in-law. Has a good track record in this event in the last two years.

5. Scott Scheffler: Scheffler is in the top 15 in the world, and he didn't play the first two weeks. Coming off a run where he finished in the top four in three of his last four starts.

6. Corey Conners: I love Conners most weeks, and he showed out well at Waialae last week. That's a horse-for-course thing, but it's also that his ballstriking is great. Should be hitting it tight a lot this week.

7. Patrick Reed: Reed finished in the middle of the pack at the TOC (T-15) as he started working in competition with new PXG equipment. We'll see how he does with the new sticks this week in desert golf.

8. Matthew Wolff: Wolff has a lot of people pulling for him after being so open with mental-health struggles. Something clicked at the end of '21, finishing in the top 17 in his last four starts.

9. Seamus Power: Power has been nails since the fall, and he's continued it to start 2022.

10. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris seemed to tire out a bit at the end of last year, and his suspect putting was exposed more in the fall events. Shore that up, and he wins soon.