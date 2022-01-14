When does the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii start on Friday? Second-round tee times, schedule

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii second round kicks off on Friday from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, with Kevin Na entering the day as the overnight leader following an opening 9-under 61.

Na finished late on Thursday, so he goes off in the early wave of tee times for Friday's second round.

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii second round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 12:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:40 p.m. local time -- or 6:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii second round on TV starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel. Viewers can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday tee times: Second round pairings

No. 1

12:10 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

12:20 p.m. – Bill Haas, Beau Hossler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30 p.m. – Austin Cook, Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk

12:40 p.m. – Seamus Power, Cam Davis, Charles Howell III

12:50 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell

1:00 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Robert Streb, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m. – Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, William McGirt

1:20 p.m. – Bo Hoag, Jim Knous, Greyson Sigg

1:30 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Hayden Buckley, Justin Lower

1:40 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Kurt Kitayama, Rikuya Hoshino

1:50 p.m. – Chase Seiffert, Davis Riley, Haotong Li

2:00 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Dylan Wu, Garrett Okamura

4:50 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

5:00 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Russell Knox, Vaughn Taylor

5:10 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy

5:20 p.m. – Jim Herman, Martin Trainer, Brandt Snedeker

5:30 p.m. – Branden Grace, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

5:40 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Harris English, Billy Horschel

5:50 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

6:00 p.m. – Bo Van Pelt, Kelly Kraft, Adam Schenk

6:10 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Joshua Creel, Takumi Kanaya

6:20 p.m. – Cameron Young, Callum Tarren, Andy Ogletree

6:30 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Paul Barjon, Peter Jung

6:40 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Jared Wolfe, Koichiro Ishika

No. 10

12:10 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Jerry Kelly, Scott Gutschewski

12:20 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas, John Huh

12:30 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard

12:40 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley

12:50 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Luke Donald

1:00 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones

1:10 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch, Kevin Na

1:20 p.m. – Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo, Henrik Norlander

1:30 p.m. – Max McGreevy, David Skinns, Keita Nakajima

1:40 p.m. – Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, Chan Kim

1:50 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Andrew Novak, Brent Grant

2:00 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Seth Reeves, BJ Doucett

4:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok, Hank Lebioda

5:00 p.m. – Cameron Percy, Sepp Straka, Roger Sloan

5:10 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Parker McLachlin, Harry Higgs

5:20 p.m. – Hudson Swafford, Tyler Duncan, Kevin Chappell

5:30 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, Patton Kizzire

5:40 p.m. – K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Wesley Bryan

5:50 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Jim Furyk

6:00 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson

6:10 p.m. – David Lipsky, Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman

6:20 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey

6:30 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Brandon Wu, Jared Sawada

6:40 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Dawie van der Walt, Kevin Carll