2021 The RSM Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played on two courses at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Jason Kokrak and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We don't yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.2 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Ludvig Aberg

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

J.P. Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Charles Howell III

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Louis Oosthuizen

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Callum Tarren

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

