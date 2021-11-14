2021 The RSM Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played on two courses at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.
The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Jason Kokrak and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We don't yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.2 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The RSM Classic field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- J.P. Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Charles Howell III
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Louis Oosthuizen
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2021 The RSM Classic field
- 9. Louis Oosthuizen
- 16. Harris English
- 21. Scottie Scheffler
- 22. Cameron Smith
- 25. Webb Simpson
- 29. Jason Kokrak
- 30. Joaquin Niemann
- 31. Matthew Wolff
- 33. Max Homa
- 36. Corey Conners
- 38. Kevin Kisner
- 40. Adam Scott
- 46. Justin Rose
- 48. Stewart Cink
- 50. Mackenzie Hughes