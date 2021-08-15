The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2021-22 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2021-22 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.

Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2021-22 season

1. Collin Morikawa

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Harris English

5. Jon Rahm

6. Abraham Ancer

7. Bryson DeChambeau

8. Louis Oosthuizen

9. Justin Thomas

10. Sam Burns

11. Viktor Hovland

12. Jason Kokrak

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Hideki Matsuyama

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Cameron Smith

17. Dustin Johnson

18. Joaquin Niemann

19. Stewart Cink

20. Daniel Berger

21. Scottie Scheffler

22. Patrick Reed

23. Tony Finau

24. Kevin Na

25. Billy Horschel

26. Rory McIlroy

27. Max Homa

28. Corey Conners

29. Kevin Kisner

30. Si Woo Kim

31. Sungjae Im

32. Charley Hoffman

33. Marc Leishman

34. K.H. Lee

35. Brian Harman

36. Cam Davis

37. Carlos Ortiz

38. Lucas Glover

39. Matt Jones

40. Sergio Garcia

41. Cameron Tringale

42. Branden Grace

43. Keegan Bradley

44. Russell Henley

45. Paul Casey

46. Webb Simpson

47. Emiliano Grillo

48. Lee Westwood

49. Jhonattan Vegas

50. Charl Schwartzel

51. Chris Kirk

52. Cameron Champ

53. Kevin Streelman

54. Maverick McNealy

55. Ryan Palmer

56. Hudson Swafford

57. Patton Kizzire

58. Phil Mickelson

59. Matthew Wolff

60. Matt Fitzpatrick

61. Aaron Wise

62. Sebastián Muñoz

63. Tyrrell Hatton

64. Talor Gooch

65. Martin Laird

66. Shane Lowry

67. Mackenzie Hughes

68. Robert Streb

69. Troy Merritt

70. J.T. Poston

71. Bubba Watson

72. Harold Varner III

73. Seamus Power

74. Brandon Hagy

75. Andrew Putnam

76. Erik van Rooyen

77. Joel Dahmen

78. Adam Long

79. Ian Poulter

80. Harry Higgs

81. Wyndham Clark

82. Adam Scott

83. Peter Malnati

84. Lanto Griffin

85. Brian Stuard

86. Doug Ghim

87. Henrik Norlander

88. Doc Redman

89. Brian Gay

90. Kramer Hickok

91. Alex Noren

92. Roger Sloan

93. Hank Lebioda

94. Tyler McCumber

95. Brendon Todd

96. Adam Hadwin

97. Denny McCarthy

98. Brendan Steele

99. Sepp Straka

100. Brandt Snedeker

101. Keith Mitchell

102. Luke List

103. Adam Schenk

104. Garrick Higgo

105. James Hahn

106. Russell Knox

107. Matt Wallace

108. Tom Hoge

109. Sam Ryder

110. Jason Day

111. Pat Perez

112. Matthew NeSmith

113. Zach Johnson

114. Gary Woodland

115. Kyle Stanley

116. Scott Piercy

117. Richy Werenski

118. C.T. Pan

119. Chez Reavie

120. Matt Kuchar

121. Anirban Lahiri

122. Dylan Frittelli

123. Brice Garnett

124. Scott Stallings

125. Chesson Hadley

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2021-22 conditional PGA Tour status