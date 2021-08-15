The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2021-22 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2021-22 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.
Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.
Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.
Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.
125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2021-22 season
- 1. Collin Morikawa
- 2. Jordan Spieth
- 3. Patrick Cantlay
- 4. Harris English
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 6. Abraham Ancer
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Louis Oosthuizen
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Sam Burns
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Jason Kokrak
- 13. Xander Schauffele
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 15. Brooks Koepka
- 16. Cameron Smith
- 17. Dustin Johnson
- 18. Joaquin Niemann
- 19. Stewart Cink
- 20. Daniel Berger
- 21. Scottie Scheffler
- 22. Patrick Reed
- 23. Tony Finau
- 24. Kevin Na
- 25. Billy Horschel
- 26. Rory McIlroy
- 27. Max Homa
- 28. Corey Conners
- 29. Kevin Kisner
- 30. Si Woo Kim
- 31. Sungjae Im
- 32. Charley Hoffman
- 33. Marc Leishman
- 34. K.H. Lee
- 35. Brian Harman
- 36. Cam Davis
- 37. Carlos Ortiz
- 38. Lucas Glover
- 39. Matt Jones
- 40. Sergio Garcia
- 41. Cameron Tringale
- 42. Branden Grace
- 43. Keegan Bradley
- 44. Russell Henley
- 45. Paul Casey
- 46. Webb Simpson
- 47. Emiliano Grillo
- 48. Lee Westwood
- 49. Jhonattan Vegas
- 50. Charl Schwartzel
- 51. Chris Kirk
- 52. Cameron Champ
- 53. Kevin Streelman
- 54. Maverick McNealy
- 55. Ryan Palmer
- 56. Hudson Swafford
- 57. Patton Kizzire
- 58. Phil Mickelson
- 59. Matthew Wolff
- 60. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 61. Aaron Wise
- 62. Sebastián Muñoz
- 63. Tyrrell Hatton
- 64. Talor Gooch
- 65. Martin Laird
- 66. Shane Lowry
- 67. Mackenzie Hughes
- 68. Robert Streb
- 69. Troy Merritt
- 70. J.T. Poston
- 71. Bubba Watson
- 72. Harold Varner III
- 73. Seamus Power
- 74. Brandon Hagy
- 75. Andrew Putnam
- 76. Erik van Rooyen
- 77. Joel Dahmen
- 78. Adam Long
- 79. Ian Poulter
- 80. Harry Higgs
- 81. Wyndham Clark
- 82. Adam Scott
- 83. Peter Malnati
- 84. Lanto Griffin
- 85. Brian Stuard
- 86. Doug Ghim
- 87. Henrik Norlander
- 88. Doc Redman
- 89. Brian Gay
- 90. Kramer Hickok
- 91. Alex Noren
- 92. Roger Sloan
- 93. Hank Lebioda
- 94. Tyler McCumber
- 95. Brendon Todd
- 96. Adam Hadwin
- 97. Denny McCarthy
- 98. Brendan Steele
- 99. Sepp Straka
- 100. Brandt Snedeker
- 101. Keith Mitchell
- 102. Luke List
- 103. Adam Schenk
- 104. Garrick Higgo
- 105. James Hahn
- 106. Russell Knox
- 107. Matt Wallace
- 108. Tom Hoge
- 109. Sam Ryder
- 110. Jason Day
- 111. Pat Perez
- 112. Matthew NeSmith
- 113. Zach Johnson
- 114. Gary Woodland
- 115. Kyle Stanley
- 116. Scott Piercy
- 117. Richy Werenski
- 118. C.T. Pan
- 119. Chez Reavie
- 120. Matt Kuchar
- 121. Anirban Lahiri
- 122. Dylan Frittelli
- 123. Brice Garnett
- 124. Scott Stallings
- 125. Chesson Hadley
Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2021-22 conditional PGA Tour status
- 126. Justin Rose
- 127. Ryan Armour
- 128. Patrick Rodgers
- 129. Bo Hoag
- 130. Camilo Villegas
- 131. Nate Lashley
- 132. Michael Thompson
- 133. Rory Sabbatini
- 134. Rickie Fowler
- 135. Cameron Percy
- 136. Austin Cook
- 137. Tommy Fleetwood
- 138. Chase Seiffert
- 139. Charles Howell III
- 140. Vincent Whaley
- 141. Nick Taylor
- 142. Francesco Molinari
- 143. Mark Hubbard
- 144. Ryan Moore
- 145. Michael Gligic
- 146. Joseph Bramlett
- 147. Bo Van Pelt
- 148. Beau Hossler
- 149. Vaughn Taylor
- 150. Satoshi Kodaira