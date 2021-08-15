2021 The Northern Trust field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Northern Trust field is set with the with the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, which determined the 125 players who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The Northern Trust field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 in points after The Northern Trust moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the BMW Championship near Chicago.
Three players -- Roger Sloan, Scotty Piercy and Chesson Hadley -- played their way into the top 125 at the Wyndham Championship.
Players skipping the event -- Louis Oosthuizen in this case -- are not not replaced in the field.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The Northern Trust field
- 1. Collin Morikawa
- 2. Jordan Spieth
- 3. Patrick Cantlay
- 4. Harris English
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 6. Abraham Ancer
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Sam Burns
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Jason Kokrak
- 13. Xander Schauffele
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 15. Brooks Koepka
- 16. Cameron Smith
- 17. Dustin Johnson
- 18. Joaquin Niemann
- 19. Stewart Cink
- 20. Daniel Berger
- 21. Scottie Scheffler
- 22. Patrick Reed
- 23. Tony Finau
- 24. Kevin Na
- 25. Billy Horschel
- 26. Rory McIlroy
- 27. Max Homa
- 28. Corey Conners
- 29. Kevin Kisner
- 30. Si Woo Kim
- 31. Sungjae Im
- 32. Charley Hoffman
- 33. Marc Leishman
- 34. K.H. Lee
- 35. Brian Harman
- 36. Cam Davis
- 37. Carlos Ortiz
- 38. Lucas Glover
- 39. Matt Jones
- 40. Sergio Garcia
- 41. Cameron Tringale
- 42. Branden Grace
- 43. Keegan Bradley
- 44. Russell Henley
- 45. Paul Casey
- 46. Webb Simpson
- 47. Emiliano Grillo
- 48. Lee Westwood
- 49. Jhonattan Vegas
- 50. Charl Schwartzel
- 51. Chris Kirk
- 52. Cameron Champ
- 53. Kevin Streelman
- 54. Maverick McNealy
- 55. Ryan Palmer
- 56. Hudson Swafford
- 57. Patton Kizzire
- 58. Phil Mickelson
- 59. Matthew Wolff
- 60. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 61. Aaron Wise
- 62. Sebastián Muñoz
- 63. Tyrrell Hatton
- 64. Talor Gooch
- 65. Martin Laird
- 66. Shane Lowry
- 67. Mackenzie Hughes
- 68. Robert Streb
- 69. Troy Merritt
- 70. J.T. Poston
- 71. Bubba Watson
- 72. Harold Varner III
- 73. Seamus Power
- 74. Brandon Hagy
- 75. Andrew Putnam
- 76. Erik van Rooyen
- 77. Joel Dahmen
- 78. Adam Long
- 79. Ian Poulter
- 80. Harry Higgs
- 81. Wyndham Clark
- 82. Adam Scott
- 83. Peter Malnati
- 84. Lanto Griffin
- 85. Brian Stuard
- 86. Doug Ghim
- 87. Henrik Norlander
- 88. Doc Redman
- 89. Brian Gay
- 90. Kramer Hickok
- 91. Alex Noren
- 92. Roger Sloan
- 93. Hank Lebioda
- 94. Tyler McCumber
- 95. Brendon Todd
- 96. Adam Hadwin
- 97. Denny McCarthy
- 98. Brendan Steele
- 99. Sepp Straka
- 100. Brandt Snedeker
- 101. Keith Mitchell
- 102. Luke List
- 103. Adam Schenk
- 104. Garrick Higgo
- 105. James Hahn
- 106. Russell Knox
- 107. Matt Wallace
- 108. Tom Hoge
- 109. Sam Ryder
- 110. Jason Day
- 111. Pat Perez
- 112. Matthew NeSmith
- 113. Zach Johnson
- 114. Gary Woodland
- 115. Kyle Stanley
- 116. Scott Piercy
- 117. Richy Werenski
- 118. C.T. Pan
- 119. Chez Reavie
- 120. Matt Kuchar
- 121. Anirban Lahiri
- 122. Dylan Frittelli
- 123. Brice Garnett
- 124. Scott Stallings
- 125. Chesson Hadley
