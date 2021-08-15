2021 The Northern Trust field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Northern Trust field is set with the with the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, which determined the 125 players who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Northern Trust field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 in points after The Northern Trust moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the BMW Championship near Chicago.

Three players -- Roger Sloan, Scotty Piercy and Chesson Hadley -- played their way into the top 125 at the Wyndham Championship.

Players skipping the event -- Louis Oosthuizen in this case -- are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 The Northern Trust field

1. Collin Morikawa

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Harris English

5. Jon Rahm

6. Abraham Ancer

7. Bryson DeChambeau

9. Justin Thomas

10. Sam Burns

11. Viktor Hovland

12. Jason Kokrak

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Hideki Matsuyama

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Cameron Smith

17. Dustin Johnson

18. Joaquin Niemann

19. Stewart Cink

20. Daniel Berger

21. Scottie Scheffler

22. Patrick Reed

23. Tony Finau

24. Kevin Na

25. Billy Horschel

26. Rory McIlroy

27. Max Homa

28. Corey Conners

29. Kevin Kisner

30. Si Woo Kim

31. Sungjae Im

32. Charley Hoffman

33. Marc Leishman

34. K.H. Lee

35. Brian Harman

36. Cam Davis

37. Carlos Ortiz

38. Lucas Glover

39. Matt Jones

40. Sergio Garcia

41. Cameron Tringale

42. Branden Grace

43. Keegan Bradley

44. Russell Henley

45. Paul Casey

46. Webb Simpson

47. Emiliano Grillo

48. Lee Westwood

49. Jhonattan Vegas

50. Charl Schwartzel

51. Chris Kirk

52. Cameron Champ

53. Kevin Streelman

54. Maverick McNealy

55. Ryan Palmer

56. Hudson Swafford

57. Patton Kizzire

58. Phil Mickelson

59. Matthew Wolff

60. Matt Fitzpatrick

61. Aaron Wise

62. Sebastián Muñoz

63. Tyrrell Hatton

64. Talor Gooch

65. Martin Laird

66. Shane Lowry

67. Mackenzie Hughes

68. Robert Streb

69. Troy Merritt

70. J.T. Poston

71. Bubba Watson

72. Harold Varner III

73. Seamus Power

74. Brandon Hagy

75. Andrew Putnam

76. Erik van Rooyen

77. Joel Dahmen

78. Adam Long

79. Ian Poulter

80. Harry Higgs

81. Wyndham Clark

82. Adam Scott

83. Peter Malnati

84. Lanto Griffin

85. Brian Stuard

86. Doug Ghim

87. Henrik Norlander

88. Doc Redman

89. Brian Gay

90. Kramer Hickok

91. Alex Noren

92. Roger Sloan

93. Hank Lebioda

94. Tyler McCumber

95. Brendon Todd

96. Adam Hadwin

97. Denny McCarthy

98. Brendan Steele

99. Sepp Straka

100. Brandt Snedeker

101. Keith Mitchell

102. Luke List

103. Adam Schenk

104. Garrick Higgo

105. James Hahn

106. Russell Knox

107. Matt Wallace

108. Tom Hoge

109. Sam Ryder

110. Jason Day

111. Pat Perez

112. Matthew NeSmith

113. Zach Johnson

114. Gary Woodland

115. Kyle Stanley

116. Scott Piercy

117. Richy Werenski

118. C.T. Pan

119. Chez Reavie

120. Matt Kuchar

121. Anirban Lahiri

122. Dylan Frittelli

123. Brice Garnett

124. Scott Stallings

125. Chesson Hadley

