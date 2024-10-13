2024 Shriners Children's Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings
2024 Shriners Children’s Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Tom Kim


The 2024 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 17-20, 2024.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Davis Thompson, Taylor Pendrith, and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Shriners Children's Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Norman Xiong and Wilson Furr are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Shriners Children's Open field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Daniel Berger
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Eric Cole
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Caden Fioroni
Patrick Fishburn
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Ian Gilligan
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Stephan Jaeger
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Christo Lamprecht
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Erik Matthewson
Dan McCarthy
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Shriners Children's Open field

RANK PLAYER
25 Tom Kim
42 Davis Thompson
43 Cam Davis
44 Taylor Pendrith
50 Max Greyserman

