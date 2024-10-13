2024 Shriners Children’s Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 17-20, 2024.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Davis Thompson, Taylor Pendrith, and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Shriners Children's Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Norman Xiong and Wilson Furr are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Shriners Children's Open field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Daniel Berger Alexander Björk Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Hayden Buckley Rafael Campos Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Eric Cole Pierceson Coody Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Cam Davis Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harris English Caden Fioroni Patrick Fishburn Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Ian Gilligan Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Emiliano Grillo Chesson Hadley Adam Hadwin Harry Hall Nick Hardy Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Lee Hodges Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Stephan Jaeger Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Tom Kim Kevin Kisner Kurt Kitayama Patton Kizzire Ben Kohles Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Christo Lamprecht Nate Lashley K.H. Lee David Lipsky Luke List Justin Lower Peter Malnati Erik Matthewson Dan McCarthy Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Francesco Molinari Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Trey Mullinax Matt NeSmith Andrew Novak Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Chandler Phillips Scott Piercy J.T. Poston Seamus Power Andrew Putnam Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman Webb Simpson David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Nick Taylor Davis Thompson Michael Thorbjornsen Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Sami Valimaki Erik van Rooyen Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Danny Willett Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Shriners Children's Open field