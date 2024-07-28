2024 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jhonattan Vegas, who earned his fourth-career PGA Tour win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Vegas earned his first win in nearly eight years after taking a one-shot victory on 17-under 267, beating Max Greyserman to take the title.

Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy both finished in a tie for third place on 15-under total in this only PGA Tour event in Minnesota.

Vegas won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Vegas earned 40.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Vegas earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Jake Knapp withdrew in the final round.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament.

2024 3M Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details