2024 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Jhonattan Vegas BLAINE, MN - JULY 28: Jhonattan Vegas celebrates after winning the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jhonattan Vegas, who earned his fourth-career PGA Tour win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Vegas earned his first win in nearly eight years after taking a one-shot victory on 17-under 267, beating Max Greyserman to take the title.

Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy both finished in a tie for third place on 15-under total in this only PGA Tour event in Minnesota.

Vegas won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Vegas earned 40.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Vegas earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Jake Knapp withdrew in the final round.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament.

2024 3M Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jhonattan Vegas -17 68 66 63 70 267 $1,458,000
2 Max Greyserman -16 70 68 67 63 268 $882,900
T3 Maverick McNealy -15 70 66 63 70 269 $477,900
T3 Matt Kuchar -15 68 67 63 71 269 $477,900
5 Taylor Pendrith -14 66 64 73 67 270 $332,100
T6 Kurt Kitayama -13 66 69 70 66 271 $273,375
T6 Patrick Fishburn -13 71 67 63 70 271 $273,375
T6 Sahith Theegala -13 66 69 66 70 271 $273,375
T9 K.H. Lee -12 67 69 68 68 272 $220,725
T9 J.J. Spaun -12 70 68 65 69 272 $220,725
T9 Matt NeSmith -12 68 64 70 70 272 $220,725
T12 Cameron Champ -11 69 70 71 63 273 $151,296
T12 Henrik Norlander -11 68 72 67 66 273 $151,296
T12 Tony Finau -11 67 69 70 67 273 $151,296
T12 Taylor Moore -11 69 71 65 68 273 $151,296
T12 Matti Schmid -11 70 70 65 68 273 $151,296
T12 Sam Burns -11 70 65 69 69 273 $151,296
T12 Alex Smalley -11 69 65 70 69 273 $151,296
T19 Andrew Putnam -10 67 66 75 66 274 $99,549
T19 Mackenzie Hughes -10 64 72 70 68 274 $99,549
T19 Justin Suh -10 68 69 68 69 274 $99,549
T19 Jacob Bridgeman -10 63 70 72 69 274 $99,549
T19 Cam Davis -10 68 69 65 72 274 $99,549
T24 David Skinns -9 68 70 71 66 275 $61,695
T24 Trace Crowe -9 68 72 68 67 275 $61,695
T24 Harry Hall -9 72 67 69 67 275 $61,695
T24 Doug Ghim -9 70 64 73 68 275 $61,695
T24 Emiliano Grillo -9 68 68 70 69 275 $61,695
T24 Andrew Novak -9 65 70 71 69 275 $61,695
T24 Ben Kohles -9 70 70 65 70 275 $61,695
T24 Chad Ramey -9 68 69 68 70 275 $61,695
T24 Matt Wallace -9 71 68 64 72 275 $61,695
T33 Kevin Kisner -8 69 71 69 67 276 $45,157
T33 Justin Lower -8 67 68 74 67 276 $45,157
T33 Brice Garnett -8 71 69 66 70 276 $45,157
T33 Kelly Kraft -8 68 70 68 70 276 $45,157
T37 Joseph Bramlett -7 70 70 69 68 277 $35,235
T37 Scott Piercy -7 69 67 73 68 277 $35,235
T37 Gary Woodland -7 66 69 74 68 277 $35,235
T37 Neal Shipley -7 73 66 69 69 277 $35,235
T37 Patrick Rodgers -7 65 73 69 70 277 $35,235
T37 Séamus Power -7 69 68 69 71 277 $35,235
T37 Adam Svensson -7 67 69 66 75 277 $35,235
T44 Joe Highsmith -6 68 72 70 68 278 $27,945
T44 Lanto Griffin -6 68 66 76 68 278 $27,945
T46 Davis Riley -5 70 70 70 69 279 $22,067
T46 Keith Mitchell -5 68 72 70 69 279 $22,067
T46 MJ Daffue -5 73 67 69 70 279 $22,067
T46 Nick Hardy -5 67 72 70 70 279 $22,067
T46 Keegan Bradley -5 70 70 68 71 279 $22,067
T46 Robert Streb -5 70 65 73 71 279 $22,067
T46 Stewart Cink -5 66 69 72 72 279 $22,067
T53 Dylan Wu -4 69 68 75 68 280 $18,981
T53 Austin Smotherman -4 71 68 71 70 280 $18,981
T53 Zach Johnson -4 68 71 69 72 280 $18,981
T53 Tyler Duncan -4 70 69 68 73 280 $18,981
T53 Ben Silverman -4 68 68 71 73 280 $18,981
T53 Aaron Baddeley -4 70 69 67 74 280 $18,981
T59 Charley Hoffman -3 73 67 76 65 281 $18,063
T59 Hayden Springer -3 66 72 73 70 281 $18,063
T59 Adam Schenk -3 67 73 70 71 281 $18,063
T59 Chris Gotterup -3 69 69 71 72 281 $18,063
T59 Mac Meissner -3 71 69 67 74 281 $18,063
T64 Sam Stevens -2 75 65 70 72 282 $17,415
T64 Kevin Streelman -2 66 72 72 72 282 $17,415
T64 Akshay Bhatia -2 70 69 67 76 282 $17,415
T67 Wesley Bryan -1 67 73 70 73 283 $16,848
T67 Robby Shelton -1 68 69 72 74 283 $16,848
T67 Rico Hoey -1 70 70 68 75 283 $16,848
T67 Kevin Chappell -1 68 70 69 76 283 $16,848
71 Carson Young 1 68 72 76 69 285 $16,443
72 Pierceson Coody 2 69 71 70 76 286 $16,281
T73 Kevin Yu 4 69 71 75 73 288 $16,038
T73 Cody Gribble 4 70 70 73 75 288 $16,038

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.