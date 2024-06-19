Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament

The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is now set, and 60 players representing 32 different countries will compete at Le Golf National in one of two Olympic golf tournaments.

The cutoff to qualify for the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament was at the conclusion of the 2024 US Open, with the Olympic golf ranking determining the 60 players who are invited to compete in the event. Under the qualifying criteria, the top 60 available players in the Olympic golf ranking are selected to make up the field, with two caveats:

A country can only have two players in the field, unless A country has more than two players in the final top 15 of the ranking, which then affords that country as many as four players to compete in the tournament.

The United States is the only country with four players in the top 15 of the final Olympic golf ranking, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark representing the nation. US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau did not earn enough points to qualify for the team, as LIV Golf events do not earn Official World Golf Ranking points, which are the basis for the Olympic golf ranking.

This is the third time golf has been featured in the Olympics since 1904, and just four players have qualified for each of the three events (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, 2020/2021 in Tokyo and 2024 in Paris): Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) and Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay).

The 60-player field will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play tournament at the 2018 Ryder Cup host facility. The top three players will earn medals, with playoffs for all medals. The 60-player field for the women's Olympic golf tournament will be decided after the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field