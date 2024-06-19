Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament

The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is now set, and 60 players representing 32 different countries will compete at Le Golf National in one of two Olympic golf tournaments.
The cutoff to qualify for the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament was at the conclusion of the 2024 US Open, with the Olympic golf ranking determining the 60 players who are invited to compete in the event. Under the qualifying criteria, the top 60 available players in the Olympic golf ranking are selected to make up the field, with two caveats:
- A country can only have two players in the field, unless
- A country has more than two players in the final top 15 of the ranking, which then affords that country as many as four players to compete in the tournament.
The United States is the only country with four players in the top 15 of the final Olympic golf ranking, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark representing the nation. US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau did not earn enough points to qualify for the team, as LIV Golf events do not earn Official World Golf Ranking points, which are the basis for the Olympic golf ranking.
This is the third time golf has been featured in the Olympics since 1904, and just four players have qualified for each of the three events (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, 2020/2021 in Tokyo and 2024 in Paris): Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) and Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay).
The 60-player field will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play tournament at the 2018 Ryder Cup host facility. The top three players will earn medals, with playoffs for all medals. The 60-player field for the women's Olympic golf tournament will be decided after the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|OWGR
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|United States of America
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|Ireland
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|United States of America
|4
|Ludvig Åberg
|4
|Sweden
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|United States of America
|6
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|Norway
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|United States of America
|8
|Jon Rahm
|9
|Spain
|
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|Japan
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|Great Britain
|11
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|18
|Great Britain
|12
|Matthieu Pavon
|20
|France
|13
|Sepp Straka
|21
|Austria
|14
|Jason Day
|24
|Australia
|15
|Tom Kim
|26
|Republic of Korea
|16
|Byeong Hun An
|27
|Republic of Korea
|
|17
|Shane Lowry
|33
|Ireland
|18
|Nick Taylor
|35
|Canada
|19
|Min Woo Lee
|36
|Australia
|20
|Corey Conners
|37
|Canada
|21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|40
|South Africa
|22
|Stephan Jaeger
|42
|Germany
|23
|Nicolai Højgaard
|44
|Denmark
|24
|Thomas Detry
|48
|Belgium
|25
|Emiliano Grillo
|52
|Argentina
|26
|Alex Noren
|55
|Sweden
|27
|Ryan Fox
|59
|New Zealand
|28
|Erik van Rooyen
|67
|South Africa
|29
|Adrian Meronk
|73
|Poland
|30
|Victor Perez
|78
|France
|31
|Keita Nakajima
|83
|Japan
|32
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|85
|Denmark
|33
|Alejandro Tosti
|98
|Argentina
|34
|Joaquin Niemann
|99
|Chile
|35
|Sami Valimaki
|100
|Finland
|36
|Kevin Yu
|108
|Chinese Taipei
|37
|David Puig
|113
|Spain
|38
|Matti Schmid
|134
|Germany
|39
|C.T. Pan
|140
|Chinese Taipei
|40
|Joost Luiten
|147
|Netherlands
|41
|Carl Yuan
|155
|China
|42
|Camilo Villegas
|177
|Colombia
|43
|Matteo Manassero
|180
|Italy
|44
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|187
|Belgium
|45
|Daniel Hillier
|190
|New Zealand
|46
|Cristobal Del Solar
|195
|Chile
|47
|Guido Migliozzi
|198
|Italy
|48
|Shubhankar Sharma
|219
|India
|49
|Rafael Campos
|221
|Puerto Rico
|50
|Darius Van Driel
|237
|Netherlands
|51
|Carlos Ortiz
|240
|Mexico
|52
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|242
|Thailand
|53
|Gavin Green
|257
|Malaysia
|54
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|261
|India
|55
|Nico Echavarria
|269
|Colombia
|56
|Kris Ventura
|281
|Norway
|57
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|287
|Thailand
|58
|Abraham Ancer
|312
|Mexico
|59
|Zecheng Dou
|338
|China
|60
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|343
|Paraguay