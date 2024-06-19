Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament
Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament

June 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is now set, and 60 players representing 32 different countries will compete at Le Golf National in one of two Olympic golf tournaments.

The cutoff to qualify for the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament was at the conclusion of the 2024 US Open, with the Olympic golf ranking determining the 60 players who are invited to compete in the event. Under the qualifying criteria, the top 60 available players in the Olympic golf ranking are selected to make up the field, with two caveats:

  1. A country can only have two players in the field, unless
  2. A country has more than two players in the final top 15 of the ranking, which then affords that country as many as four players to compete in the tournament.

The United States is the only country with four players in the top 15 of the final Olympic golf ranking, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark representing the nation. US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau did not earn enough points to qualify for the team, as LIV Golf events do not earn Official World Golf Ranking points, which are the basis for the Olympic golf ranking.

This is the third time golf has been featured in the Olympics since 1904, and just four players have qualified for each of the three events (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, 2020/2021 in Tokyo and 2024 in Paris): Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) and Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay).

The 60-player field will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play tournament at the 2018 Ryder Cup host facility. The top three players will earn medals, with playoffs for all medals. The 60-player field for the women's Olympic golf tournament will be decided after the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field

RANK PLAYER COUNTRY OWGR
1 Scottie Scheffler 1 United States of America
2 Rory McIlroy 2 Ireland
3 Xander Schauffele 3 United States of America
4 Ludvig Åberg 4 Sweden
5 Wyndham Clark 5 United States of America
6 Viktor Hovland 6 Norway
7 Collin Morikawa 7 United States of America
8 Jon Rahm 9 Spain
9 Hideki Matsuyama 12 Japan
10 Tommy Fleetwood 13 Great Britain
11 Matthew Fitzpatrick 18 Great Britain
12 Matthieu Pavon 20 France
13 Sepp Straka 21 Austria
14 Jason Day 24 Australia
15 Tom Kim 26 Republic of Korea
16 Byeong Hun An 27 Republic of Korea
17 Shane Lowry 33 Ireland
18 Nick Taylor 35 Canada
19 Min Woo Lee 36 Australia
20 Corey Conners 37 Canada
21 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 40 South Africa
22 Stephan Jaeger 42 Germany
23 Nicolai Højgaard 44 Denmark
24 Thomas Detry 48 Belgium
25 Emiliano Grillo 52 Argentina
26 Alex Noren 55 Sweden
27 Ryan Fox 59 New Zealand
28 Erik van Rooyen 67 South Africa
29 Adrian Meronk 73 Poland
30 Victor Perez 78 France
31 Keita Nakajima 83 Japan
32 Thorbjørn Olesen 85 Denmark
33 Alejandro Tosti 98 Argentina
34 Joaquin Niemann 99 Chile
35 Sami Valimaki 100 Finland
36 Kevin Yu 108 Chinese Taipei
37 David Puig 113 Spain
38 Matti Schmid 134 Germany
39 C.T. Pan 140 Chinese Taipei
40 Joost Luiten 147 Netherlands
41 Carl Yuan 155 China
42 Camilo Villegas 177 Colombia
43 Matteo Manassero 180 Italy
44 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 187 Belgium
45 Daniel Hillier 190 New Zealand
46 Cristobal Del Solar 195 Chile
47 Guido Migliozzi 198 Italy
48 Shubhankar Sharma 219 India
49 Rafael Campos 221 Puerto Rico
50 Darius Van Driel 237 Netherlands
51 Carlos Ortiz 240 Mexico
52 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 242 Thailand
53 Gavin Green 257 Malaysia
54 Gaganjeet Bhullar 261 India
55 Nico Echavarria 269 Colombia
56 Kris Ventura 281 Norway
57 Phachara Khongwatmai 287 Thailand
58 Abraham Ancer 312 Mexico
59 Zecheng Dou 338 China
60 Fabrizio Zanotti 343 Paraguay

