2024 3M Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

CMC PGA Tour

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Taylor Pendrith
The 2024 3M Open prize money payout is from the $8.1 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the 3M Open prize pool is at $1,458,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $882,900 in PGA Tour prize money today. The 3M Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,795.

For 2024 3M Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The 3M Open field is headed by Taylor Pendrith, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 3M Open from the correct 2024 3M Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 3M Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 40.6 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 3M Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,458,000
2 $882,900
3 $558,900
4 $396,900
5 $332,100
6 $293,625
7 $273,375
8 $253,125
9 $236,925
10 $220,725
11 $204,525
12 $188,325
13 $172,125
14 $155,925
15 $147,825
16 $139,725
17 $131,625
18 $123,525
19 $115,425
20 $107,325
21 $99,225
22 $91,125
23 $84,645
24 $78,165
25 $71,685
26 $65,205
27 $62,775
28 $60,345
29 $57,915
30 $55,485
31 $53,055
32 $50,625
33 $48,195
34 $46,170
35 $44,145
36 $42,120
37 $40,095
38 $38,475
39 $36,855
40 $35,235
41 $33,615
42 $31,995
43 $30,375
44 $28,755
45 $27,135
46 $25,515
47 $23,895
48 $22,599
49 $21,465
50 $20,817
51 $20,331
52 $19,845
53 $19,521
54 $19,197
55 $19,035
56 $18,873
57 $18,711
58 $18,549
59 $18,387
60 $18,225
61 $18,063
62 $17,901
63 $17,739
64 $17,577
65 $17,415
66 $17,253
67 $17,091
68 $16,929
69 $16,767
70 $16,605
71 $16,443
72 $16,281
73 $16,119
74 $15,957
75 $15,795

