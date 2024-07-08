2024 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Thompson, who earns his first PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Thompson ran away with his first PGA Tour title, shooting 28-under 256, which was capped off with a final-round 7-under 64 to beat newly minted pro Michael Thorbjornsen, amateur Luke Clanton and C.T. Pan.

Ben Griffin and Carson Young finished in a joint tie for fifth place, a shot behind the three runners-up.

Thompson won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Thompson earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Thompson earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

2024 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details