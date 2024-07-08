2024 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Thompson, who earns his first PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Thompson ran away with his first PGA Tour title, shooting 28-under 256, which was capped off with a final-round 7-under 64 to beat newly minted pro Michael Thorbjornsen, amateur Luke Clanton and C.T. Pan.
Ben Griffin and Carson Young finished in a joint tie for fifth place, a shot behind the three runners-up.
Thompson won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.
John Deere Classic recap notes
Thompson earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Thompson earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 77 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.
2024 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Davis Thompson
|-28
|63
|67
|62
|64
|256
|$1,440,000
|T2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-24
|67
|64
|66
|63
|260
|$712,000
|T2
|Luke Clanton (a)
|-24
|63
|67
|67
|63
|260
|$0
|T2
|C.T. Pan
|-24
|65
|63
|68
|64
|260
|$712,000
|T5
|Ben Griffin
|-23
|68
|67
|64
|62
|261
|$360,000
|T5
|Carson Young
|-23
|67
|65
|66
|63
|261
|$360,000
|T7
|Andrew Novak
|-21
|67
|64
|68
|64
|263
|$252,400
|T7
|Denny McCarthy
|-21
|64
|66
|69
|64
|263
|$252,400
|
|T7
|Hayden Springer
|-21
|59
|71
|66
|67
|263
|$252,400
|T7
|Eric Cole
|-21
|62
|68
|64
|69
|263
|$252,400
|T7
|Aaron Rai
|-21
|65
|63
|66
|69
|263
|$252,400
|T12
|Brendon Todd
|-20
|66
|65
|69
|64
|264
|$171,600
|T12
|Sungjae Im
|-20
|66
|64
|70
|64
|264
|$171,600
|T12
|Chan Kim
|-20
|63
|68
|68
|65
|264
|$171,600
|T12
|Harry Hall
|-20
|63
|66
|70
|65
|264
|$171,600
|T12
|Sami Välimäki
|-20
|61
|72
|65
|66
|264
|$171,600
|
|17
|Séamus Power
|-19
|64
|70
|66
|65
|265
|$138,000
|T18
|Ben Silverman
|-18
|66
|68
|67
|65
|266
|$126,000
|T18
|Keith Mitchell
|-18
|69
|63
|67
|67
|266
|$126,000
|T20
|Mac Meissner
|-17
|67
|68
|66
|66
|267
|$106,000
|T20
|Kevin Yu
|-17
|68
|63
|69
|67
|267
|$106,000
|T20
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-17
|68
|64
|67
|68
|267
|$106,000
|T23
|Jason Day
|-16
|69
|67
|66
|66
|268
|$83,600
|T23
|Lucas Glover
|-16
|64
|68
|67
|69
|268
|$83,600
|T23
|J.J. Spaun
|-16
|65
|67
|65
|71
|268
|$83,600
|T26
|Zach Johnson
|-15
|65
|67
|71
|66
|269
|$64,200
|T26
|Max Greyserman
|-15
|66
|66
|68
|69
|269
|$64,200
|T26
|Jordan Spieth
|-15
|69
|67
|63
|70
|269
|$64,200
|T26
|Rico Hoey
|-15
|67
|64
|67
|71
|269
|$64,200
|T30
|Pierceson Coody
|-14
|67
|70
|69
|64
|270
|$56,000
|T30
|J.T. Poston
|-14
|66
|69
|67
|68
|270
|$56,000
|T32
|Mark Hubbard
|-13
|68
|68
|69
|66
|271
|$51,200
|T32
|Chesson Hadley
|-13
|66
|67
|69
|69
|271
|$51,200
|T34
|Brice Garnett
|-12
|68
|69
|70
|65
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Doug Ghim
|-12
|66
|69
|71
|66
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Sam Ryder
|-12
|69
|67
|69
|67
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Hayden Buckley
|-12
|64
|72
|68
|68
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|S.H. Kim
|-12
|66
|69
|69
|68
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Patrick Rodgers
|-12
|66
|68
|70
|68
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Sam Stevens
|-12
|70
|66
|67
|69
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Robby Shelton
|-12
|65
|68
|70
|69
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Adam Svensson
|-12
|64
|67
|72
|69
|272
|$39,200
|T34
|Joshua Creel
|-12
|67
|64
|71
|70
|272
|$39,200
|T44
|Chandler Phillips
|-11
|64
|68
|70
|71
|273
|$29,200
|T44
|Trace Crowe
|-11
|70
|64
|67
|72
|273
|$29,200
|T46
|Kevin Dougherty
|-10
|65
|71
|72
|66
|274
|$23,280
|T46
|Joel Dahmen
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|67
|274
|$23,280
|T46
|Zac Blair
|-10
|66
|69
|72
|67
|274
|$23,280
|T46
|Kevin Streelman
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$23,280
|T46
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-10
|66
|68
|72
|68
|274
|$23,280
|T46
|Ben Taylor
|-10
|69
|66
|70
|69
|274
|$23,280
|T52
|Ben Kohles
|-9
|71
|65
|72
|67
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Dylan Frittelli
|-9
|70
|65
|73
|67
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Nico Echavarria
|-9
|66
|71
|70
|68
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|-9
|71
|66
|70
|68
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Bill Haas
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|68
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Stewart Cink
|-9
|68
|69
|69
|69
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Jake Knapp
|-9
|66
|71
|68
|70
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-9
|67
|67
|71
|70
|275
|$18,924
|T52
|James Hahn
|-9
|68
|69
|66
|72
|275
|$18,924
|T61
|Kevin Chappell
|-8
|64
|73
|72
|67
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-8
|65
|71
|72
|68
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Henrik Norlander
|-8
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Sepp Straka
|-8
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Roger Sloan
|-8
|67
|69
|70
|70
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Bud Cauley
|-8
|65
|72
|68
|71
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|David Lipsky
|-8
|65
|71
|68
|72
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Austin Smotherman
|-8
|66
|68
|70
|72
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Scott Gutschewski
|-8
|68
|68
|66
|74
|276
|$17,200
|T61
|Beau Hossler
|-8
|65
|67
|68
|76
|276
|$17,200
|72
|Wilson Furr
|-7
|67
|70
|68
|72
|277
|$16,240
|T73
|Justin Suh
|-6
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|$16,000
|T73
|Justin Lower
|-6
|67
|66
|73
|72
|278
|$16,000
|T75
|Ryan Palmer
|-5
|69
|68
|74
|68
|279
|$15,680
|T75
|Matt NeSmith
|-5
|69
|68
|71
|71
|279
|$15,680
|77
|Lee Hodges
|-4
|66
|67
|73
|74
|280
|$15,440