2024 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 8, 2024
A photo of Davis Thompson SILVIS, IL - JULY 07: Golfer Davis Thompson holds the championship trophy after winning the John Deere Golf PGA Classic on July 07, 2024, at TPC Deere Run, Silvis IL. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The 2024 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Thompson, who earns his first PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Thompson ran away with his first PGA Tour title, shooting 28-under 256, which was capped off with a final-round 7-under 64 to beat newly minted pro Michael Thorbjornsen, amateur Luke Clanton and C.T. Pan.

Ben Griffin and Carson Young finished in a joint tie for fifth place, a shot behind the three runners-up.

Thompson won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Thompson earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Thompson earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

2024 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Davis Thompson -28 63 67 62 64 256 $1,440,000
T2 Michael Thorbjornsen -24 67 64 66 63 260 $712,000
T2 Luke Clanton (a) -24 63 67 67 63 260 $0
T2 C.T. Pan -24 65 63 68 64 260 $712,000
T5 Ben Griffin -23 68 67 64 62 261 $360,000
T5 Carson Young -23 67 65 66 63 261 $360,000
T7 Andrew Novak -21 67 64 68 64 263 $252,400
T7 Denny McCarthy -21 64 66 69 64 263 $252,400
T7 Hayden Springer -21 59 71 66 67 263 $252,400
T7 Eric Cole -21 62 68 64 69 263 $252,400
T7 Aaron Rai -21 65 63 66 69 263 $252,400
T12 Brendon Todd -20 66 65 69 64 264 $171,600
T12 Sungjae Im -20 66 64 70 64 264 $171,600
T12 Chan Kim -20 63 68 68 65 264 $171,600
T12 Harry Hall -20 63 66 70 65 264 $171,600
T12 Sami Välimäki -20 61 72 65 66 264 $171,600
17 Séamus Power -19 64 70 66 65 265 $138,000
T18 Ben Silverman -18 66 68 67 65 266 $126,000
T18 Keith Mitchell -18 69 63 67 67 266 $126,000
T20 Mac Meissner -17 67 68 66 66 267 $106,000
T20 Kevin Yu -17 68 63 69 67 267 $106,000
T20 Jhonattan Vegas -17 68 64 67 68 267 $106,000
T23 Jason Day -16 69 67 66 66 268 $83,600
T23 Lucas Glover -16 64 68 67 69 268 $83,600
T23 J.J. Spaun -16 65 67 65 71 268 $83,600
T26 Zach Johnson -15 65 67 71 66 269 $64,200
T26 Max Greyserman -15 66 66 68 69 269 $64,200
T26 Jordan Spieth -15 69 67 63 70 269 $64,200
T26 Rico Hoey -15 67 64 67 71 269 $64,200
T30 Pierceson Coody -14 67 70 69 64 270 $56,000
T30 J.T. Poston -14 66 69 67 68 270 $56,000
T32 Mark Hubbard -13 68 68 69 66 271 $51,200
T32 Chesson Hadley -13 66 67 69 69 271 $51,200
T34 Brice Garnett -12 68 69 70 65 272 $39,200
T34 Doug Ghim -12 66 69 71 66 272 $39,200
T34 Sam Ryder -12 69 67 69 67 272 $39,200
T34 Hayden Buckley -12 64 72 68 68 272 $39,200
T34 S.H. Kim -12 66 69 69 68 272 $39,200
T34 Patrick Rodgers -12 66 68 70 68 272 $39,200
T34 Sam Stevens -12 70 66 67 69 272 $39,200
T34 Robby Shelton -12 65 68 70 69 272 $39,200
T34 Adam Svensson -12 64 67 72 69 272 $39,200
T34 Joshua Creel -12 67 64 71 70 272 $39,200
T44 Chandler Phillips -11 64 68 70 71 273 $29,200
T44 Trace Crowe -11 70 64 67 72 273 $29,200
T46 Kevin Dougherty -10 65 71 72 66 274 $23,280
T46 Joel Dahmen -10 68 69 70 67 274 $23,280
T46 Zac Blair -10 66 69 72 67 274 $23,280
T46 Kevin Streelman -10 68 69 69 68 274 $23,280
T46 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -10 66 68 72 68 274 $23,280
T46 Ben Taylor -10 69 66 70 69 274 $23,280
T52 Ben Kohles -9 71 65 72 67 275 $18,924
T52 Dylan Frittelli -9 70 65 73 67 275 $18,924
T52 Nico Echavarria -9 66 71 70 68 275 $18,924
T52 Blaine Hale, Jr. -9 71 66 70 68 275 $18,924
T52 Bill Haas -9 69 68 70 68 275 $18,924
T52 Stewart Cink -9 68 69 69 69 275 $18,924
T52 Jake Knapp -9 66 71 68 70 275 $18,924
T52 Ryo Hisatsune -9 67 67 71 70 275 $18,924
T52 James Hahn -9 68 69 66 72 275 $18,924
T61 Kevin Chappell -8 64 73 72 67 276 $17,200
T61 Thorbjørn Olesen -8 69 68 71 68 276 $17,200
T61 Kyle Westmoreland -8 65 71 72 68 276 $17,200
T61 Henrik Norlander -8 67 70 70 69 276 $17,200
T61 Sepp Straka -8 66 71 69 70 276 $17,200
T61 Roger Sloan -8 67 69 70 70 276 $17,200
T61 Bud Cauley -8 65 72 68 71 276 $17,200
T61 David Lipsky -8 65 71 68 72 276 $17,200
T61 Austin Smotherman -8 66 68 70 72 276 $17,200
T61 Scott Gutschewski -8 68 68 66 74 276 $17,200
T61 Beau Hossler -8 65 67 68 76 276 $17,200
72 Wilson Furr -7 67 70 68 72 277 $16,240
T73 Justin Suh -6 68 69 71 70 278 $16,000
T73 Justin Lower -6 67 66 73 72 278 $16,000
T75 Ryan Palmer -5 69 68 74 68 279 $15,680
T75 Matt NeSmith -5 69 68 71 71 279 $15,680
77 Lee Hodges -4 66 67 73 74 280 $15,440

